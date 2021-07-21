Kura Sushi USA Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a fast-growing technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,100,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $45.00 per share, for expected proceeds of approximately $47.1 million, net of the underwriters’ discount. All shares of Class A common stock are being offered by the Company. As part of the offering, the Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 165,000 shares of its Class A common stock. If the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional shares in full, the expected proceeds of the offering, net of the underwriters' discount, would be approximately $54.1 million. The offering is expected to close on July 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



Kura Sushi intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures, the repayment of the indebtedness outstanding under its existing revolving credit agreement with its parent company, working capital, and other business purposes.