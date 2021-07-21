Kura Sushi USA Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a fast-growing technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today
announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,100,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $45.00 per share, for expected
proceeds of approximately $47.1 million, net of the underwriters’ discount. All shares of Class A common stock are being offered by the Company. As part of the offering, the Company also granted
the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 165,000 shares of its Class A common stock. If the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional shares
in full, the expected proceeds of the offering, net of the underwriters' discount, would be approximately $54.1 million. The offering is expected to close on July 23, 2021, subject to customary
closing conditions.
Kura Sushi intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures, the repayment of the indebtedness outstanding under its existing revolving credit agreement with its parent company, working capital, and other business purposes.
William Blair & Company, L.L.C. is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering. Stephens Inc. is acting as book-running manager for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers for this offering.
The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement including a base prospectus that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective and is available on the SEC website. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC website. Copies of these documents may be obtained from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attn: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by email at: prospectus@williamblair.com and Stephens Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR 72201, by email at: prospectus@stephens.com.
