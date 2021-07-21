EV Battery Tech Signs Exclusive EV Infrastructure Agreement with Automall Development

The Company has signed an agreement with Glenhalla to provide the new IoniX Pro Smart Chargers throughout the Automall, with the potential to provide further energy storage solutions and other EV and ESS infrastructure enhancements as the development continues to expand. The Automall is currently configured for ten car dealerships with room for future expansion. Current minimum requirements call for two EV Smart Chargers at each dealership. The development also includes a flagship hotel, which will require a minimum of six EV Smart Chargers. Discussions with hotel operators have also included the possibility of an IoniX Pro TITAN EnergyCore storage system.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ EV Battery Tech ”) (CSE: ACDC) has signed an exclusive agreement with Glenhalla Estates Ltd. (“ Glenhalla ”) to provide its upcoming Automall development (the “ Automall ”) with IoniX Pro EV Smart Chargers.

The Automall will be strategically located in Hope, British Columbia, making the most of the districts’ plans that are geared towards encouraging a greener, more sustainable future. The Company is thrilled to be offering its state-of-the-art IoniX Pro Battery solutions to assist in these initiatives.

“After considerable due diligence, we determined that EV Battery Tech is the perfect company to team up with on this development. Their technology is superior to others on the market and they embody one of greenest visions of any company I have ever encountered. We are very excited about this opportunity,” commented Glenhalla executive, Michael Hache.

The Company continues to build momentum in expanding its EV infrastructure reach. This announcement follows several EV and ESS infrastructure agreements which have included high rises, hotels and even bowling alleys.

“As we continue to develop our products and deliver on our business plan, we continue to share the real POWER of our solutions, no pun intended!” commented EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

“We are delighted to rapidly expand the reach of our IoniX Pro products, demonstrated by the infrastructure agreements we have executed. Our IoniX Pro products are developed utilizing patented battery technology and our proprietary blockchain technology, have the POWER to set a new industry standard upon launch later this year.”

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The Company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.