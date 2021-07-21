Aprea Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from Phase 2 Trial of Eprenetapopt + Azacitidine for Post-Transplant Maintenance Therapy in TP53 Mutant MDS and AML
- 58% relapse free survival at 1 year post-transplant
- 79% overall survival at 1 year post-transplant
BOSTON, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced positive results from its Phase 2 trial evaluating eprenetapopt with azacitidine for post-transplant maintenance therapy in patients with TP53 mutant MDS and AML.
In 33 patients enrolled in the trial, the relapse free survival (RFS) at 1 year post-transplant was 58% and the median RFS was 12.1 months. The overall survival (OS) at 1 year post-transplant was 79%, with a median OS of 19.3 months. Prior clinical trials evaluating post-transplant outcomes in TP53 mutant MDS and AML patients have reported a 1-year post-transplant RFS of ~30% and a median OS of ~5-8 months. In addition, the post- transplant regimen of eprenetapopt and azacitidine was well tolerated among patients in the clinical trial. The Company plans to discuss the data from this Phase 2 clinical trial with the U.S. Food and Drug Agency (FDA) in the second half of 2021 and expects to present data at a future scientific or medical conference.
“The post-transplant RFS and OS data with eprenetapopt and azacitidine maintenance therapy in these very difficult-to-treat TP53 mutant MDS and AML patients are incredibly exciting,” said trial principal investigator Asmita Mishra, M.D., of the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute. “Although transplant is currently the only potentially curative treatment for patients with TP53 mutant MDS and AML, the risk of relapse with current standard of care remains unacceptably high and the median OS post-transplant is very limited at 8 months or less. Post-transplant maintenance therapy with eprenetapopt and azacitidine could, if approved, represent a new treatment paradigm that meaningfully improves outcomes for these patients with limited treatment options.”
About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead product candidate is eprenetapopt (APR-246), a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Eprenetapopt has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for MDS and AML. APR-548, a next generation small molecule reactivator of mutant p53, is being developed for oral administration. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.
0 Kommentare