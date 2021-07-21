Aprea Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from Phase 2 Trial of Eprenetapopt + Azacitidine for Post-Transplant Maintenance Therapy in TP53 Mutant MDS and AML

58% relapse free survival at 1 year post-transplant

79% overall survival at 1 year post-transplant

BOSTON, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced positive results from its Phase 2 trial evaluating eprenetapopt with azacitidine for post-transplant maintenance therapy in patients with TP53 mutant MDS and AML.

In 33 patients enrolled in the trial, the relapse free survival (RFS) at 1 year post-transplant was 58% and the median RFS was 12.1 months. The overall survival (OS) at 1 year post-transplant was 79%, with a median OS of 19.3 months. Prior clinical trials evaluating post-transplant outcomes in TP53 mutant MDS and AML patients have reported a 1-year post-transplant RFS of ~30% and a median OS of ~5-8 months. In addition, the post- transplant regimen of eprenetapopt and azacitidine was well tolerated among patients in the clinical trial. The Company plans to discuss the data from this Phase 2 clinical trial with the U.S. Food and Drug Agency (FDA) in the second half of 2021 and expects to present data at a future scientific or medical conference.