Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae to Present at CleanEquity Monaco 2021 on Thursday, July 22nd

CleanEquity is an annual invitation-only event featuring up to 30 of the world’s best in class next-generation sustainable technology companies, hosted by the Principality of Monaco and Innovator Capital, the London-based specialist investment bank established in 2003 focusing on health and sustainable technology innovation. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision-makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

RESTON, Va., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that President and CEO Seth Grae will present at CleanEquity Monaco 2021 on Thursday, July 22 nd at 11:05 CEST (5:05am ET).

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, MIT Solve, the Monaco Economic Board, and Taronis Fuels.

Lightbridge has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

For more information on this event, please visit: https://www.cleanequitymonaco.com.

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for Small Modular Reactors, as well as existing light-water reactors, which significantly enhances reactor safety, economics, and fuel proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap Index. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com .