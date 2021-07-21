checkAd

Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae to Present at CleanEquity Monaco 2021 on Thursday, July 22nd

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

RESTON, Va., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that President and CEO Seth Grae will present at CleanEquity Monaco 2021 on Thursday, July 22nd at 11:05 CEST (5:05am ET).

CleanEquity is an annual invitation-only event featuring up to 30 of the world’s best in class next-generation sustainable technology companies, hosted by the Principality of Monaco and Innovator Capital, the London-based specialist investment bank established in 2003 focusing on health and sustainable technology innovation. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision-makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, MIT Solve, the Monaco Economic Board, and Taronis Fuels.

Lightbridge has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

For more information on this event, please visit: https://www.cleanequitymonaco.com.

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for Small Modular Reactors, as well as existing light-water reactors, which significantly enhances reactor safety, economics, and fuel proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap Index. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae to Present at CleanEquity Monaco 2021 on Thursday, July 22nd RESTON, Va., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that President and CEO Seth Grae will present at CleanEquity Monaco 2021 on Thursday, July 22nd at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment ...
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
AB Science announces the publication of an article in the world-renowned journal Science that ...
ArcelorMittal celebrates industry-first with ResponsibleSteel site certifications
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board