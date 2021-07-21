checkAd

Advanced Container Technologies Offers In-Demand Products and Services to the Cannabis and Hemp Industries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Company’s robust product line meets the needs of these rapidly growing industries, and is not dependent on federal legalization 

CORONA, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (OTC: ACTX), announced its growth plan does not rely on federal legalization of cannabis. Last week, for the first time in history, Senate Democrats moved to decriminalize cannabis at the federal level, proposing to remove it from the federal list of controlled substances.

Senator Chuck Schumer shared in draft form the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA). Senators Schumer, Booker and Wyden have invited stakeholders to make comments through September 1, and then they intend to introduce a final legislative draft.

While some people do not believe that legislation will be approved by the full senate, it is important to note that the cannabis industry is robust and continues to grow rapidly, with or without federal legalization.

According to an article in Forbes, cannabis sales in the U.S. hit a record of $17.5 billion, a whopping 46% increase from 2019. Using research from BDSA, a cannabis sales data platform, the revenue increases came from both existing legalized states and new states entering the market.

“The industry has proven to be resilient,” said Kelly Nielsen, who runs BDSA’s insights and analytics department. “It’s potentially recession-proof.”

Already in 2021, the legislatures in Connecticut, New Mexico, New York and Virginia approved legalization, and Ohio is about to join Maryland and Rhode Island where legislators are pursuing similar actions. Expansions in existing states and the addition of these new states will likely fuel strong growth for many years to come.

Investopedia says the percentage of adults aged 50 to 64 reporting cannabis use has doubled in the past decade, and use among adults 65 and older has increased seven times.

Moreover, the industry is forecast to generate $85 billion in sales in 2030, according to Cowen analyst Vivien Azer.

Accordingly, for many cannabis companies, growth does not depend upon near-term legalization, and sectors that supply ancillary services are well-positioned to capture opportunities in every legal state in the nation.

Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, said the company has aligned its offerings to provide a wide range of products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries.

“First and foremost, every cannabis or CBD product needs to come in a package of some sort,” Heldoorn commented. “We have a wide variety of customizable packaging solutions for virtually every cannabis and hemp product, including our patented Medtainer system. This allows us to provide repeat purchase items to companies ranging from a single grower or dispensary to large multi-state operators.”

In addition to packaging solutions, ACTX also is the exclusive provider of the GrowPod – the fast and portable indoor automated micro-farm. The GrowPod offers what may be the fastest and most convenient method for growers to rapidly enter the business or expand with a low capital outlay and fast ROI.

“From cultivation to consumption, we’ve got the industry covered,” Heldoorn added.

For more information on how to grow a cannabis or CBD business with quality customized packaging or turnkey automated GrowPods, contact Advanced Container Technologies, at: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

About Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. is in the businesses of selling and distributing hydroponic containers called GrowPods; and designing, branding and selling medical grade containers and packaging systems; as well as other products and accessories, such as humidity control inserts, odor-proof bags and lighters; plus private labeling and branding services. For more information visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Company Contact:
(951) 381-2555
info@advancedcontainertechnologies.com

Investor Relations:
Stuart Smith
SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc.
512-267-2430
ssmith@smallcapvoice.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advanced Container Technologies Offers In-Demand Products and Services to the Cannabis and Hemp Industries Company’s robust product line meets the needs of these rapidly growing industries, and is not dependent on federal legalization  CORONA, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (OTC: ACTX), announced its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment ...
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
AB Science announces the publication of an article in the world-renowned journal Science that ...
ArcelorMittal celebrates industry-first with ResponsibleSteel site certifications
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board