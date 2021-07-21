checkAd

Atos named Google Cloud ‘Global Social Impact Partner of the Year’ for 2020

Paris, 21 July 2021 – Atos today announced that it has been named “2020 Global Social Impact Partner of the Year” by Google Cloud for its dedication to helping organizations quickly and sustainably overcome the challenges related to COVID-19.

This award also recognizes Atos’ ongoing commitment to decarbonization, embodied by its ambition to reach “net zero” by 2028. In 2020, the group reduced its global carbon emissions by 15%, of which 10% was caused by structural improvement in addition to the effects of COVID-19.

A few initiatives that helped Atos earn this recognition:

  • Increasing telehealth adoption with Google Meet – COVID-19 had the most significant impact on healthcare workers and Atos helped them overcome some of these challenges with Google Cloud technology. While many medical practices have been moving towards adding telehealth capabilities, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed some to offer it much more quickly than anyone was expecting. Atos worked with healthcare organizations to launch regulation-compliant Google Meet video conferencing capabilities integrated with Epic software in a few short weeks.
  • Using Data to combat the opioid crisis – while COVID-19 was the primary focus of 2020, other public health crises did not slow down. Worldwide, about 500,000 deaths are attributable to drug use and more than 70% of these deaths are related to opioids1. Few people realize that behind this epidemic, one of the biggest hurdles is a data problem that hinders the work of those trying to bring life-saving resources to areas and individuals most affected by substance abuse. Atos is building a digital platform for overdose reporting and tracking hosted in Google Cloud. An administrative dashboard with real-time data visualizations will help identify, among other things, geographic hotspots. This will help channel life-saving medications to the places they are needed most.
  • Boosting economic recovery with virtual career centers - to support the economic reopening, regional and national administrations are reimagining how they can help the public reenter the workforce. To aid in these efforts, Atos launched a Virtual Career Center solution, powered by Google Cloud, to help public organizations leverage innovative technologies and get their communities back to work. Atos’ team built and delivered the first and most innovative workforce development program of its kind in the U.S.

“We’re proud to recognize Atos as our Global Social Impact Partner of the Year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Atos has demonstrated its commitment to critical health organizations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including helping migrate one of the largest non-profit health systems in the U.S., Ascension Health, to Google Workspace and ensuring a smooth transition to remote work.”

