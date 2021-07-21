Atos named Google Cloud ‘Global Social Impact Partner of the Year’ for 2020

Paris, 21 July 2021 – Atos today announced that it has been named “2020 Global Social Impact Partner of the Year” by Google Cloud for its dedication to helping organizations quickly and sustainably overcome the challenges related to COVID-19.

This award also recognizes Atos’ ongoing commitment to decarbonization, embodied by its ambition to reach “net zero” by 2028 . In 2020, the group reduced its global carbon emissions by 15%, of which 10% was caused by structural improvement in addition to the effects of COVID-19.