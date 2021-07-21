FuelPositive Announces Approval and Commencement of Trading on OTCQB Venture Marketplace

The OTCQB Venture is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group headquartered in New York. The Company’s common shares will still be traded on the TSX Venture Exchange with its existing symbol “NHHH”.

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved to trade its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace (the “OTCQB Venture”) under the symbol “NHHHF”. Trading will commence today on the OTCQB.

“Trading our shares on the OTCQB Venture is an important milestone for FuelPositive because it increases our investor audience significantly, providing us with greater visibility and liquidity,” said Ian Clifford, FuelPositive CEO. “We believe the exciting promise of our carbon-free ammonia (NH3) and its role in significantly reducing greenhouse gases across multiple sectors will resonate with institutional and retail investors within the U.S. investor community, opening up enhanced opportunities for engagement.”

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's listing on the TSX-V and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to the Company’s North American presence and provides investors outstanding access to trading.

About OTCQB Venture

FuelPositive Corporation (OTCQB: NHHHF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian-based growth-stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions, including carbon-free ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries, systems and applications.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.