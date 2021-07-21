checkAd

White Metal Completes Initial Three Drill Holes on Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first three diamond drill holes totaling 597 metres, of the total 3,000 metre program that is planned on the Tower Stock Gold Project (the “Project” or “Property”). The Project is located about 40 km west-northwest of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario and covers approximately 1,968 hectares.

The Company optioned the Tower Stock Project from a local Thunder Bay prospector (see NR dated June 25, 2020) and to date has completed a total of 3,083 metres of drilling on the Property. During last winter’s Phase 1 diamond drilling program and DASVISION IP survey, the company made several key advancements on the Property, including:

  • Ellen Zone - TM-21-94 was the first hole drilled at this target returning significant widths of gold mineralization resulting in an important new gold discovery. Hosted in volcanic host rocks, gold is associated with hydrothermal brecciation and sericite-chlorite-calcite-pyrite alteration and this intersection suggesting a connection between the U-V Zone in the northwest to the Bench Zone in the southeast (see NR dated April 20 2021)
  • Bench Zone – TM-21-97 was successful at extending the southwest down-dip extension of the Bench Zone returning two wide board intervals of gold mineralization. Gold mineralization is hosted within calcite-sericite-chlorite-pyrite altered volcanics and feldspar porphyry. These results show that the Bench Zone is open for expansion down-dip and along strike. (see NR dated April 20 2021)

The Current drilling program is focused on a combination of high priority targets including:

  • Additional drilling on the Ellen Zone, both to the northwest and to the southeast.
  • Infill drilling at the Bench Zone in areas of gold mineralization with widely spaced drilling from previous operators, ValGold.
  • Drill testing some high priority DASVISION IP Targets that have been interpreted by a third party geophysical consultant.

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80c5c294-7e1e-45f9 ...

A summary of the three holes completed to date at the Ellen Zone includes:

  • TM-21-98: drilled 20 metres to the southwest of TM-21-94 at 45Az and -50 dip and returned same/similar lithologies and similar hydrothermal sericitic-chlorite-pyrite alteration that hosts gold mineralization in hole TM-21-94.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

White Metal Completes Initial Three Drill Holes on Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario THUNDER BAY, Ontario, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first three diamond drill holes totaling …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment ...
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
AB Science announces the publication of an article in the world-renowned journal Science that ...
ArcelorMittal celebrates industry-first with ResponsibleSteel site certifications
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board