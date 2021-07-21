White Metal Completes Initial Three Drill Holes on Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first three diamond drill holes totaling 597 metres, of the total 3,000 metre program that is planned on the Tower Stock Gold Project (the “Project” or “Property”). The Project is located about 40 km west-northwest of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario and covers approximately 1,968 hectares.



The Company optioned the Tower Stock Project from a local Thunder Bay prospector (see NR dated June 25, 2020) and to date has completed a total of 3,083 metres of drilling on the Property. During last winter’s Phase 1 diamond drilling program and DASVISION IP survey, the company made several key advancements on the Property, including: