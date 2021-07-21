White Metal Completes Initial Three Drill Holes on Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario
THUNDER BAY, Ontario, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the
“Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first three diamond drill holes totaling 597 metres, of the total 3,000 metre program that is planned on the Tower Stock Gold Project
(the “Project” or “Property”). The Project is located about 40 km west-northwest of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario and covers approximately 1,968 hectares.
The Company optioned the Tower Stock Project from a local Thunder Bay prospector (see NR dated June 25, 2020) and to date has completed a total of 3,083 metres of drilling on the Property. During last winter’s Phase 1 diamond drilling program and DASVISION IP survey, the company made several key advancements on the Property, including:
Ellen Zone - TM-21-94 was the first hole drilled at this target returning significant widths of gold mineralization resulting in an important new gold discovery. Hosted in volcanic host
rocks, gold is associated with hydrothermal brecciation and sericite-chlorite-calcite-pyrite alteration and this intersection suggesting a connection between the U-V Zone in the northwest to the
Bench Zone in the southeast (see NR dated April 20 2021)
Bench Zone – TM-21-97 was successful at extending the southwest down-dip extension of the Bench Zone returning two wide board intervals of gold mineralization. Gold mineralization is
hosted within calcite-sericite-chlorite-pyrite altered volcanics and feldspar porphyry. These results show that the Bench Zone is open for expansion down-dip and along strike. (see NR dated April 20 2021)
The Current drilling program is focused on a combination of high priority targets including:
- Additional drilling on the Ellen Zone, both to the northwest and to the southeast.
- Infill drilling at the Bench Zone in areas of gold mineralization with widely spaced drilling from previous operators, ValGold.
- Drill testing some high priority DASVISION IP Targets that have been interpreted by a third party geophysical consultant.
Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80c5c294-7e1e-45f9 ...
A summary of the three holes completed to date at the Ellen Zone includes:
- TM-21-98: drilled 20 metres to the southwest of TM-21-94 at 45Az and -50 dip and returned same/similar lithologies and similar hydrothermal sericitic-chlorite-pyrite
alteration that hosts gold mineralization in hole TM-21-94.
