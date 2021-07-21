Raptor Power Systems has selected Edge Data Solutions, Inc. as its Exclusive Immersion Partner for Crypto Mining

Unlike other immersion solutions EDSI has the ability to customize its data centers and Edge VHP 1200 fluid to match a customer’s environment. EDSI’s product lineup includes the Arctic Tank 12U, up to 25kW, to a 7.5MW+ solution configured and ready to deploy straight out of the box. EDSI’s complete data center in a box solution makes for an easy and cost effective deployment.

ATLANTA, GA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EDGS ) (“EDSI” or the “Company”) a leading edge data center and cloud infrastructure company, announces an agreement with Raptor Power Systems to be Raptor’s exclusive immersion partner for crypto mining and traditional data center solutions, designed to increase customer profits, while lowering their carbon footprint.

“We are excited to work with Raptor Power Systems to provide the first enterprise level mining solution with the highest density and environmentally friendly solution on the planet,,“ said Delray Wannemacher, CEO of EDSI. “Raptor Power Systems and EDSI have, in my opinion, solved a major issue in the industry: lower cost, lower power usage while giving miners increased performance and lower energy usage. Sustainable mining is finally here!”

In addition, EDSI has agreed to exclusively offer Raptor’s power distribution solutions into the immersion cooled crypto mining market. Raptor Power Systems designs and manufactures power distribution units (PDUs) and breaker panels specially designed for crypto mining applications. Raptor focuses on density and reliability while maintaining competitive value with a USA-made and supported product line. The engineering team from Raptor has meticulously designed a PDU and breaker panel that seamlessly integrates into Edge Data Solutions, Inc’s technology, providing one of the highest density immersion tank and power distribution combinations in the industry. Beyond crypto mining applications, Raptor and Edge Data Solutions, Inc. are developing solutions for the military and commercial data center markets.



“At Raptor Power Systems, we are all about cutting edge technology and efficiency. When searching for a strategic partner we always look for companies that are innovative and are disrupting an industry. After experiencing the immersion technology offered by Edge Data Solutions, we knew right away it was a perfect match and exactly what our clients needed,” said Evan El Koury, Owner of Raptor Power Systems.