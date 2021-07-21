Enigmai, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Signs Contract to Upgrade its Enigmai Business Suite Client Interface

As recently disclosed, Enigmai has been looking to upgrade its Client Interface to meet future client demand and to provide clients cutting-edge technology, as the current interface, while still a robust platform, operates on outdated technology. The team has completed the specifications for the new Client Interface and it has completed the interviewing process of software design firms to execute the project.

Claymont, Delaware, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai, has entered into a contract to upgrade its Enigmai Business Suite (EBS) WorkForce Management Software (WFM) Client Interface.

Mr. Eliav Kling, GSPT CEO, commented, “I am extremely excited about this project. The team has been working hard to be in a position to send the specification out for proposals to software design firms after documenting requested specifications and engaging with multiple vendors. GSPT stands ready to finance this important project.”

Following interviews and proposals from multiple vendors, Enigmai has selected GV-Soft of Kfar Saba, Israel to execute the project. GV Soft is a firm of international software engineers, designers, and consulting partners. They specialize in Web Development, Mobile Development, Saas, CRM Systems Development, Applications Development, Websites Development, Big Data & Analytics, UI/UX, and Technical Consulting.

Once the project is complete, Enigmai’s EBS software will offer the most up-to-date technology, continuing to offer an exceptional product to current and future customers. The development project is scheduled to start in late July, and continue for approximately three months.

Ms. Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development, added, “With this project, we are positioning Enigmai’s EBS as a leader in the industry with cutting edge technology. Our goal is always to exceed clients’ expectations and this upgrade is the first step to meeting that mandate.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.