GTT Launches Secure Co-Manage Feature for SD-WAN and Security Services

New feature enhances network visibility and self-service functionality on GTT’s customer portal

MCLEAN, Va., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc. (OTC: GTTN), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, has announced the addition of the Secure Co-Manage feature to its EtherVision portal to provide customers with enhanced network security visibility and the ability to make real-time changes to network configuration and firewall policies. The new portal feature, available with GTT SD-WAN and Security Services, provides expanded visibility into network security and performance. It offers enhanced self-service functionality that allows customers to respond quickly to security threats and ensure optimized application performance.

GTT’s Secure Co-Manage feature provides full security management capability that includes firewall policy and object management plus the configuration of next-generation features for advanced firewall services. Customers can monitor historical and occurring network threat events and garner meaningful insights into log data, traffic flows and execution of security features including intrusion prevention, anti-virus, application control, web filtering and sandbox executions. Customers also gain insight into enterprise network behavior, including high-risk applications and detected threats. Additionally, IT system administrators have flexibility to adjust network access controls based on user status.

GTT’s Secure Co-Manage capability makes it easier for enterprises to monitor GTT SD-WAN services, with intuitive tables, widgets and map views. These provide comprehensive diagnostic visibility of network interfaces including latency, jitter, traffic volume, bandwidth and session utilization. The new portal feature provides additional functionality for customers to make policy changes without placing an order, resulting in greater control over bandwidth utilization for optimized application performance as well as over their network security posture.

“Organizations need to react to a constantly evolving threat landscape, manage application performance and optimize their network utilization,” stated Don MacNeil, GTT COO. “GTT Secure Co-Manage enables greater end-to-end visibility and enhanced control, and it is an example of how we are listening to our customers and evolving self-service capabilities to meet their changing cloud networking requirements.”

According to Gartner, “Co-managed SD-WAN services have emerged that enable enterprises to monitor services, as well as change SD-WAN routing policies, without provider involvement. The advantage of co-managed SD-WAN is that enterprises do not have to place an order for any changes, nor do they need to wait for the provider to carry out the order.”1

Click here to learn to more about GTT Secure Co-Manage.

About GTT

GTT provides secure global connectivity, improving network performance and agility for your people, places, applications and clouds. We operate a global Tier 1 internet network and provide a comprehensive suite of cloud networking and managed solutions that utilize advanced software-defined networking and security technologies. We serve thousands of businesses with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN and other WAN services, internet, security and voice services. Our customers benefit from a customer-first service experience underpinned by our commitment to operational excellence. For more information on GTT (OTC: GTTN), please visit www.gtt.net.

1 Gartner, Quick Answer: What Are Co-Managed SD-WAN Services?, Danellie Young, 3 June 2021.





