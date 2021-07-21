Arcutis Advances Science of Psoriasis Drug Development with New Precision Method for Measuring Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis

The majority of patients with psoriasis have mild or moderate levels of disease



The new method, PASI-high discrimination (PASI-HD), is designed for use in clinical trials evaluating novel topical treatment options for psoriasis

Details of new approach published in Dermatology and Therapy



WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to address a major limitation of today’s most widely used method for gauging severity of plaque psoriasis (the PASI scale), Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), in conjunction with leading psoriasis experts, has developed a revised scale that offers greater precision for measuring disease extent and therapeutic effects in patients with mild-to-moderate disease. Arcutis, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that champions meaningful innovation to address immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, shared details of the new approach in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Dermatology and Therapy.

“The majority of people affected by plaque psoriasis experience mild or moderate disease, yet clinicians lack the best possible tools to provide an accurate measurement of severity for those individuals,” said Robert Higham, MPAS, PA-C, Executive Director of Clinical Development for Arcutis and one of the authors of the article. “As we work toward bringing topical treatment innovations for psoriasis to dermatologists and patients, we believe innovations are likewise needed to improve the tools and methods to properly diagnose and track all levels of disease and treatment effects.”

The article notes that disease severity is an essential outcome measure in clinical trials of new treatments for plaque psoriasis. However, the most common clinical measure to assess disease severity—the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI)—is geared toward more-severe levels of disease. To determine a PASI score, the area of body region affected by psoriasis is estimated and given a number, but for body areas with less than 10 percent of disease, a non-granular score of 1 is applied regardless of the actual extent of disease, masking any changes in disease extent between 0 and 9 percent.