Cannabis Strategic Ventures Reports Significant 2020 Full-Year Financial Metrics with Material Year Over Year Increases in Revenues and Gross Profits on Growing Momentum

Los Angeles, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCQB:NUGS) (“NUGS” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the U.S. cannabis marketplace, is pleased to announce the filing of the Company’s 2020 unaudited financial performance data, closing the books on a momentous year of material growth that featured strong expansion in business activity, as well as robust gains in both top - and bottom-line metrics.

Consolidated Revenue was $14.6 million, representing an increase of 517% compared to fiscal 2019

Revenues derived from cannabis sales totaled $14.1 million, representing an increase of 975% compared to fiscal 2019

Gross Profit totaled $2.78 million, representing an increase of 483% compared to fiscal 2019

Gross Margins maintained at approximately 20% across sales

“2020 was a defining year for NUGS, as we pushed into a higher gear in terms of commercial activity and market positioning despite the unusual challenges of the global pandemic health crisis,” commented Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic Ventures. “We were able to fend off any drop in margins. However, we see operating expenses as an area of potential improvement and we are working to improve production processes and input sourcing contracts as we scale up production over coming quarters.”

Management notes that the Company made significant gains in product quality, production scale, and distribution relationships over the course of the year in 2020 without sacrificing ground in gross margins, which is a positive sign about scaling operations further in 2021 and beyond.

In addition, progress made in 2020 came in the face of many unusual challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is an encouraging sign about the quality of personnel changes made early in the year. As the Company looks ahead, the focus will continue to be on expansion in sales driven by improved product quality and a wider network of distribution relationships.

Yu added, “It is important to note that we had set a stretch target goal of $5 million in 2020 sales at the start of the year. We basically tripled that result, and did so with accelerating momentum, improving unit economics, and better market positioning as the year progressed.”

