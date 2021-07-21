PAE Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

checkAd

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) will host a webcast and conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021, to discuss the financial results for its second quarter 2021. The company will issue a press release announcing the results before the call and post an archive of the webcast afterward on the PAE Investor Relations website that will be accessible for one year. In addition, listeners will be able to access a presentation summarizing the second quarter 2021 results on the website.

Interested parties are invited to join the webcast from the PAE Investor Relations website and may register for an email reminder using the “Events and Presentations” link. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teleconference providers globally are experiencing significant increases in conference call volume. As such, the company recommends that parties participate by joining the webcast. Alternatively, if the webcast is not practical, attendees may listen to the conference call by dialing 855-982-6676 and entering conference ID 2767504. The international dial-in access number is 614-999-9188.

About PAE
For more than 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of approximately 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For investor inquiries regarding PAE:
Mark Zindler
Vice President, Investor Relations
PAE
703-717-6017
mark.zindler@pae.com

For media inquiries regarding PAE:
Terrence Nowlin
Senior Communications Manager
PAE
703-656-7423
terrence.nowlin@pae.com





