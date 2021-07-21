NETSOL Technologies Joins Consumer Bankers Association

CALABASAS, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, announced today that it has become an associate member of the Consumer Bankers Association (“CBA”). CBA is the only member-driven trade association focused exclusively on retail banking, representing the nation’s largest financial institutions and the top providers of goods and services to banks.



“CBA is a premier trade organization among financial institutions,” said Vice President Sales for NETSOL Technologies Americas James Freto. “We’re looking forward to being active associate members and taking the opportunity to highlight our modern lending and leasing platform NFS Ascent, which is now also available in the cloud at CBA Live 2021.”

“We are delighted NETSOL Technologies has chosen to join CBA as an associate member,” said CBA President and CEO Richard Hunt. “NETSOL brings a wealth of experience in auto lending and leasing from decades of deploying innovative solutions across a wide range of lender types, asset classes and geographies. I look forward to hearing their insights on the technological transformation of auto lending at CBA LIVE 2021 in Orlando, FL.”

NETSOL’s scalable solutions empower banks and financial institutions to effectively manage their complex lending and leasing portfolios, enabling them to thrive in hyper-competitive global markets. The company’s premier platform, NFS Ascent, is a highly adaptive and proven solution for banks and the evolving finance and leasing industry. The solution empowers lenders and lessors to deliver differentiated experiences extending across the full vehicle sale, financing and servicing journey.

NETSOL takes pride in being a global leader in the auto finance and leasing domain, being at the operational core of world leading auto captives and blue chip finance and leasing companies. Ascent enables captives and auto finance and leasing companies to run their retail and wholesale finance business with ease, and the platform is architected to support their growth in terms of business volume and transactions. NFS Ascent is now also available in a cloud-based offering through flexible, subscription-based pricing, enabling rapid deployments and the ability to scale on demand.