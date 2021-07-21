checkAd

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2021 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2021 second quarter and year-to-date June 30, 2021.

2021 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights
(compared to the 2020 second quarter period unless noted):

  • Net income increased 3.7% to $5.0 million, and included one-time acquisition costs of $1.0 million
  • Earnings increased 2.3% to $0.44 per basic and diluted share, and included one-time acquisition costs of $0.08 per basic and diluted share
  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased by 17.9% to $15.3 million
  • Noninterest income increased 21.1% to $4.0 million
  • Second quarter after-tax income benefited from $0.35 million of accelerated fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)
  • Loans have increased 3.9% organically year-to-date, not including recent acquisitions or PPP loans
  • Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%, compared to 0.01%
  • Adjusted return on average tangible equity increased to 11.28% from 9.98%
  • Completed the acquisition of Ossian Financial
  • Announced the acquisition of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank
  • Appointed Frank R. Simon to the Board of Directors
  • Opened a new full-service office in Fort Wayne, IN

“I am excited by the progress F&M is making as we continue to achieve strong execution across all of our key business strategies, while deepening customer relationships, expanding into new markets, and delivering robust operating and financial results,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2019 we created a strategic plan aimed at growing earnings and creating value for shareholders by increasing total assets from $1.6 billion to $3.0 billion by 2023. We expect earnings growth will accelerate in the coming quarters as we benefit from the progress we are making on executing our strategic growth plan.”

On April 30, 2021, F&M successfully closed the acquisition of Ossian Financial Services, Inc (“OFSI”).   OFSI is F&M’s third recent acquisition in Northeast Indiana and immediately enhances the Company’s growing franchise within the state. The integration and conversion were completed during the second quarter, and OFSI’s offices and online portal have transitioned to F&M. Also, in the 2021 second quarter, the Company announced the upcoming acquisition of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (“PFSB”), expanding F&M’s community banking franchise into the compelling Urbana, Columbus, Dayton, Springfield, Piqua, Tipp City, Troy, and Sidney markets. The Company expects the PFSB acquisition to close in October 2021.

Mr. Eller continued, “Acquisition growth is an important component of our strategic growth plan and over the past 12 months we have announced two bank acquisitions and acquired an Indiana based wealth management company. Through the OFSI and PFSB acquisitions, we expect to add a combined $513 million in new assets and $413 million in new deposits. F&M will also see expense benefits as we re-align our footprint and add new customers to a single platform, which will help to contribute to earnings and allow us to further invest in technology to improve the experience for our customers and employees.”  

Mr. Eller continued, “Despite our recent growth and expansion, we remain committed to honoring the community banking values that are responsible for our accomplishments over the past 124 years and continue to drive our success today. As a result, F&M has continued to experience strong organic loan growth outside of PPP and acquired loans during the first half of 2021.   Organic loans have increased 3.9% year-to-date. In addition, our credit portfolio remains strong and 30+ days past due accounts as of June 30, 2021 were 0.12%, the lowest level since 2018.”

Income Statement
Net income for the 2021 second quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $5.0 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2021 second quarter was $0.44, compared to $0.43 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2021 first half ended June 30, 2021, was $9.9 million, compared to $8.9 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2021 first half was $0.88, compared to $0.80 for the same period last year.

Net income for the 2021 second quarter and first half included one-time tax adjusted expenses of $0.8 million and $1.0 million, respectively. On a per share basis, for the 2021 second quarter and first half, net income included one-time tax adjusted expenses of $0.08 or $0.11, respectively, per basic and diluted share.

Mr. Eller continued, “F&M’s larger size and expanded footprint have helped establish diversity within our revenue streams and insulated our earnings. For the 2021 first half, noninterest income as a percent of total revenue has increased to 20.8%, compared to 15.7% for the same period last year. In addition, during the 2021 first half, we have incurred several one-time costs due to our strategic growth focus, which has reduced the level of profitability we are accustomed to seeing. However, we expect to realize significant long-term benefits from our strategies and we believe we will experience an acceleration in profitability in the coming quarters.”

Deposits
At June 30, 2021, total deposits were $1.854 billion, an increase of 25.5% from June 30, 2020, and an increase of 16.2% from December 31, 2020. The significant organic deposit growth being experienced is a result of continued strength in expanding relationships with new and existing customers, the benefits of PPP activity, and the completion of the Ossian Financial Services, Inc. acquisition. In addition, we continue to see growing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at June 30, 2021, increased 8.4%, or by $113.7 million to $1.458 billion, compared to $1.345 billion at June 30, 2020, and up from $1.303 billion at December 31, 2020. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth and the completion of the Ossian Financial Services, Inc. acquisition. In addition, during the 2021 second quarter, the Company processed $12.9 million of PPP loan forgiveness and principal payments received, resulting in a total of $47.0 million of PPP loans within F&M’s loan portfolio at June 30, 2021.

Mr. Eller continued: “At June 30, 2021, there were only two loans totaling $0.6 million of COVID-related payment modifications, all of which are interest-only modifications and secured by real estate. This compares to 190 loans representing a balance of $165 million in deferrals at the peak last year. As economic activity stabilizes, and our loan performance improves better than pre-pandemic levels, we expect contributions to our allowance for loan losses will also stabilize and align with loan growth in future periods.”    

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $7.0 million, or 0.48% of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $8.5 million, or 0.63% at June 30, 2020.

Mr. Eller continued, “As we work to integrate and close our recent acquisitions, we remain focused on operational excellence, investments in technology, supporting our communities, and ensuring a best-in-class experience for our customers. In addition, we are committed to attracting and retaining experienced professionals across our organization, and I am encouraged with the addition of Frank R. Simon to our Board of Directors. We continue to believe 2021 will be a transformative year for F&M and we expect our enhanced scale and operating platform will magnify shareholder value.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 4.3% to $250.6 million at June 30, 2021, from $240.3 million at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.78%, compared to 10.70% at June 30, 2020.

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $189.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $181.7 million at June 30, 2020. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2021, was $16.94 per share, compared to $16.33 per share at June 30, 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company has declared cash dividends of $0.34 per share, which is a 6.3% increase over the 2020 six-month declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over 26 consecutive years. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the dividend payout ratio was 38.18% compared to 39.69% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.

Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.

   
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME  
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)  
         
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020     June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020  
Interest Income                                
Loans, including fees   $ 16,259   $ 15,612     $ 17,061     $ 16,181     $ 16,192       $ 31,871     $ 32,075    
Debt securities:                                
U.S. Treasury and government agencies     857     751       695       761       767         1,608       1,913    
Municipalities     289     308       295       279       243         597       505    
Dividends     31     50       35       36       26         81       71    
Federal funds sold     6     5       5       4       5         11       11    
Other.     88     39       48       32       40         127       162    
Total interest income     17,530     16,765       18,139       17,293       17,273         34,295       34,737    
Interest Expense                                
Deposits     1,276     1,340       1,619       1,864       2,254         2,616       5,155    
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase     163     166       170       174       187         329       431    
Borrowed funds     115     222       226       231       257         337       523    
Total interest expense     1,554     1,728       2,015       2,269       2,698         3,282       6,109    
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses   15,976     15,037       16,124       15,024       14,575         31,013       28,628    
Provision for Loan Losses     641     1,700       1,995       1,987       1,569         2,341       2,999    
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses   15,335     13,337       14,129       13,037       13,006         28,672       25,629    
Noninterest Income                                
Customer service fees     2,198     2,814       2,750       2,299       2,258         5,012       3,844    
Other service charges and fees     874     838       980       879       704         1,712       1,743    
Net gain on sale of loans     955     1,046       1,894       1,537       364         2,001       591    
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities     -     293       -       -       -         293       270    
Total noninterest income     4,027     4,991       5,624       4,715       3,326         9,018       6,448    
Noninterest Expense                                
Salaries and wages     4,591     4,390       5,068       5,102       4,095         8,981       8,266    
Employee benefits     1,915     1,994       1,140       1,566       1,218         3,909       2,895    
Net occupancy expense     546     577       585       558       564         1,123       1,128    
Furniture and equipment     848     791       760       875       750         1,639       1,508    
Data processing     428     505       428       490       408         933       850    
Franchise taxes     294     446       241       368       369         740       737    
ATM expense     459     449       456       444       376         908       790    
Advertising     331     235       353       411       265         566       568    
Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned     227     (25 )     20       (7 )     (7 )       202       (6 )  
FDIC assessment     276     236       223       194       144         512       216    
Mortgage servicing rights amortization     524     505       247       296       356         1,029       488    
Consulting fees     394     223       407       205       217         617       356    
Other general and administrative     2,227     2,033       1,358       1,553       1,612         4,260       3,293    
Total noninterest expense     13,060     12,359       11,286       12,055       10,367         25,419       21,089    
Income Before Income Taxes     6,302     5,969       8,467       5,697       5,965         12,271       10,988    
Income Taxes     1,319     1,060       1,691       1,287       1,161         2,379       2,079    
Net Income     4,983     4,909       6,776       4,410       4,804         9,892       8,909    
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):                                
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities   786     (6,737 )     (207 )     639       661         (5,951 )     5,659    
Reclassification adjustment for realized gain on sale of available-for-sale securities   -     (293 )     -       -       -         (293 )     (270 )  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities   786     (7,030 )     (207 )     639       661         (6,244 )     5,389    
Tax expense (benefit)     165     (1,476 )     (44 )     134       139         (1,311 )     1,132    
Other comprehensive income (loss)     621     (5,554 )     (163 )     505       522         (4,933 )     4,257    
Comprehensive Income (Loss)   $ 5,604   $ (645 )   $ 6,613     $ 4,915     $ 5,326       $ 4,959     $ 13,166    
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.44   $ 0.44     $ 0.60     $ 0.40     $ 0.43       $ 0.88     $ 0.80    
Dividends Declared   $ 0.17   $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.16       $ 0.34     $ 0.32    
                                 
                                 

 

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
 
      June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020  
      (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Assets                        
          Cash and due from banks   $ 93,636     $ 118,139     $ 98,279     $ 46,395     $ 54,336    
          Federal funds sold     57,483       57,361       77,427       41,358       31,105    
  Total cash and cash equivalents     151,119       175,500       175,706       87,753       85,441    
                         
          Interest-bearing time deposits     18,597       4,405       4,653       4,657       4,636    
          Securities - available-for-sale     407,500       352,974       307,812       259,041       236,292    
          Other securities, at cost     6,419       5,939       5,939       5,827       5,810    
          Loans held for sale     8,041       7,511       8,391       7,621       11,445    
          Loans, net     1,443,336       1,327,254       1,288,667       1,351,979       1,334,790    
          Premises and equipment     26,915       26,703       27,063       26,776       26,049    
          Goodwill     56,066       47,340       47,340       47,340       47,340    
          Mortgage servicing rights     3,146       3,444       3,320       3,027       2,740    
          Other real estate owned     198       148       71       206       135    
          Bank owned life insurance     27,218       25,347       25,208       15,501       15,399    
          Other assets     18,310       16,720       15,374       16,872       14,370    
                         
Total Assets   $ 2,166,865     $ 1,993,285     $ 1,909,544     $ 1,826,600     $ 1,784,447    
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
Liabilities                      
          Deposits                      
  Noninterest-bearing   $ 443,863     $ 384,558     $ 351,147     $ 330,845     $ 336,027    
  Interest-bearing                      
       NOW accounts     652,078       605,533       542,317       534,792       504,846    
       Savings     501,687       451,043       455,145       392,059       374,871    
       Time     256,445       242,717       247,553       261,177       261,631    
  Total deposits     1,854,073       1,683,851       1,596,162       1,518,873       1,477,375    
                         
          Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase     29,882       30,072       30,239       29,859       30,949    
          Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances     17,868       17,840       17,861       17,724       19,087    
          Dividend payable     1,888       1,889       1,889       1,882       1,768    
          Accrued expenses and other liabilities     12,569       12,805       14,233       14,841       14,971    
  Total liabilities     1,916,280       1,746,457       1,660,384       1,583,179       1,544,150    
                         
Commitments and Contingencies                      
                         
Stockholders' Equity                      
                                
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 6/30/21 and 12/31/20     82,259       82,030       81,804       81,577       82,134    
Treasury stock - 1,040,948 shares 6/30/21, 1,032,456 shares 12/31/20   (12,172 )     (11,962 )     (11,932 )     (12,397 )     (12,668 )  
Retained earnings     179,734       176,617       173,591       168,381       165,476    
 Accumulated other comprehensive income     764       143       5,697       5,860       5,355    
                   Total stockholders' equity     250,585       246,828       249,160       243,421       240,297    
                         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 2,166,865     $ 1,993,285     $ 1,909,544     $ 1,826,600     $ 1,784,447    
                         

 

 
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
                                           
      For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
Selected financial data   June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020     June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020
Return on average assets     0.90 %     1.01 %     1.43 %     0.98 %     1.10 %     0.98 %     1.06 %
Return on average equity     8.00 %     7.87 %     11.04 %     7.28 %     8.07 %     7.94 %     7.57 %
Yield on earning assets     3.53 %     3.71 %     4.09 %     4.04 %     4.25 %     3.61 %     4.44 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     0.44 %     0.53 %     0.64 %     0.74 %     0.91 %     0.48 %     1.06 %
Net interest spread     3.09 %     3.18 %     3.45 %     3.30 %     3.34 %     3.13 %     3.38 %
Net interest margin     3.21 %     3.33 %     3.63 %     3.51 %     3.59 %     3.27 %     3.67 %
Efficiency     64.98 %     62.57 %     52.20 %     62.11 %     57.91 %     63.72 %     60.43 %
Dividend payout ratio     37.89 %     38.48 %     27.77 %     42.66 %     36.80 %     38.18 %     39.69 %
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 16.94     $ 17.50     $ 17.19     $ 16.78     $ 16.33              
Tier 1 capital to average assets     8.78 %     10.39 %     10.46 %     10.65 %     10.70 %            
Average Shares Outstanding     11,191,043       11,197,012       11,177,765       11,142,797       11,129,341       11,194,011       11,132,105  
                             
Loans   June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020            
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                          
Commercial real estate   $ 691,122     $ 618,754     $ 588,825     $ 595,146     $ 589,382              
Agricultural real estate     189,742       179,945       189,159       192,883       194,606              
Consumer real estate     194,715       175,675       175,588       175,963       174,069              
Commercial and industrial     216,609       202,958       189,246       238,175       223,842              
Agricultural     100,756       100,022       94,358       103,330       107,458              
Consumer     56,427       54,445       52,540       53,320       50,108              
Other     13,549       14,088       15,757       9,030       9,714              
  Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs     (4,497 )     (4,208 )     (2,483 )     (3,985 )     (4,456 )            
Total loans,net   $ 1,458,423     $ 1,341,679     $ 1,302,990     $ 1,363,862     $ 1,344,723              
                                           
                             
Asset quality data   June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020            
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                          
Nonaccrual loans   $ 7,031     $ 8,139     $ 9,404     $ 7,870     $ 8,473              
Troubled debt restructuring   $ 5,492     $ 5,774     $ 6,514     $ 7,028     $ 7,034              
90 day past due and accruing   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -              
Nonperforming loans   $ 7,031     $ 8,139     $ 9,404     $ 7,870     $ 8,473              
Other real estate owned   $ 198     $ 148     $ 71     $ 206     $ 135              
Nonperforming assets   $ 7,229     $ 8,287     $ 9,475     $ 8,076     $ 8,608              
                                           
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                          
Allowance for loan and lease losses   $ 15,087     $ 14,425     $ 13,672     $ 11,883     $ 10,538              
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans     1.03 %     1.08 %     1.05 %     0.87 %     0.78 %            
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                                          
   Quarter-to-date   $ (21 )   $ 947     $ 205     $ 37     $ 169              
   Year-to-date   $ 926     $ 947     $ 537     $ 331     $ 294              
Net charge-offs to average loans                                          
   Quarter-to-date     0.00 %     0.07 %     0.02 %     0.00 %     0.01 %            
   Year-to-date     0.07 %     0.07 %     0.04 %     0.03 %     0.02 %            
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.48 %     0.61 %     0.72 %     0.58 %     0.63 %            
Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans     214.58 %     177.24 %     177.96 %     151.01 %     117.24 %            
                                           
(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)            
                                           
                                           

 

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES  
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)  
                       
                           
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020  

Interest Earning Assets: 		 
Average Balance 		 
Interest/Dividends 		  Annualized
Yield/Rate 		 
Average Balance 		 
Interest/Dividends 		  Annualized
Yield/Rate 		 
Loans   $ 1,419,531   $ 16,259   4.58 %   $ 1,321,405   $ 16,192   4.90 %  
Taxable investment securities     367,249     1,100   1.20 %     189,977     931   1.96 %  
Tax-exempt investment securities     17,497     77   2.23 %     21,915     105   2.43 %  
Fed funds sold & other     187,583     94   0.20 %     93,041     45   0.19 %  
Total Interest Earning Assets     1,991,860   $ 17,530   3.53 %     1,626,338   $ 17,273   4.25 %  
                           
Nonearning Assets     228,036             125,730          
                           
Total Assets   $ 2,219,896           $ 1,752,068          
                           
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                          
Savings deposits   $ 1,123,157   $ 566   0.20 %   $ 859,644   $ 954   0.44 %  
Other time deposits     250,277     710   1.13 %     269,897     1,300   1.93 %  
Other borrowed money     17,859     115   2.58 %     23,496     257   4.38 %  
Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurchase     29,980     163   2.17 %     30,300     187   2.47 %  
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 1,421,273   $ 1,554   0.44 %   $ 1,183,337   $ 2,698   0.91 %  
                           
Noninterest bearing Liabilities     549,610             330,611          
                           
Stockholders Equity   $ 249,013           $ 238,120          
                           
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread       $ 15,976   3.09 %       $ 14,575   3.34 %  
                           
Net Interest Margin           3.21 %           3.59 %  
                           
    Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts        
                           
                           
    For the Six Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020  

Interest Earning Assets: 		 
Average Balance 		 
Interest/Dividends 		  Annualized Yield/Rate  
Average Balance 		 
Interest/Dividends 		  Annualized Yield/Rate  
Loans   $ 1,374,302   $ 31,871   4.64 %   $ 1,279,127   $ 32,075   5.02 %  
Taxable investment securities     345,893     2,109   1.22 %     190,067     2,252   2.37 %  
Tax-exempt investment securities     18,936     177   2.37 %     25,374     237   2.36 %  
Fed funds sold & other     162,646     138   0.17 %     71,927     173   0.48 %  
Total Interest Earning Assets     1,901,777   $ 34,295   3.61 %     1,566,495   $ 34,737   4.44 %  
                           
Nonearning Assets     126,533             117,818          
                           
Total Assets   $ 2,028,310           $ 1,684,313          
                           
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                          
Savings deposits   $ 1,069,179   $ 1,140   0.21 %   $ 816,610   $ 2,439   0.60 %  
Other time deposits     246,155     1,476   1.20 %     273,738     2,716   1.98 %  
Other borrowed money     17,854     337   3.78 %     24,141     523   4.33 %  
Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurchase     30,095     329   2.19 %     34,627     431   2.49 %  
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 1,363,283   $ 3,282   0.48 %   $ 1,149,116   $ 6,109   1.06 %  
                           
Noninterest bearing Liabilities     415,722             299,859          
                           
Stockholders Equity   $ 249,305           $ 235,338          
                           
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread       $ 31,013   3.13 %       $ 28,628   3.38 %  
                           
Net Interest Margin           3.27 %           3.67 %  
                           
    Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts     
         
         

 

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
 
       
Non-GAAP Allowance for Loan Losses, excluding PPP Loans    
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)    
     
    June 30, 2021
       
Allowance for Loan Losses   $ 15,087    
Credit Mark     2,172    
Total Credit Mark and Allowance for Loan Losses     17,259    
       
Loans   $ 1,458,423    
Adjustments      
PPP Loans     (47,041 )  
Loans excluding PPP Loans   $ 1,411,382    
       
Allowance for Loan Losses     1.03 %  
Effect of Credit Mark     0.15 %  
Effect of PPP Loans     0.04 %  
Allowance for Loan Losses, excluding PPP Loans     1.22 %  
       
       

 

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME
                 
                 
    (in thousands of dollars)   (in thousands of dollars)
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Net income as reported   $ 4,983     $ 4,804   $ 9,892     $ 8,909
Net income from Ossian Financial Services, Inc prior to acquisition   $ 54     $ -   $ 269     $ -
Acquisition expenses     1,092       -     1,248       -
Tax effect     (224 )     -     (295 )     -
Net income excluding acquisition expenses   $ 5,905     $ 4,804   $ 11,114     $ 8,909
                 

 

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com




