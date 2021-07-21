checkAd

Signature Resources Initial West Zone Drilling Outlines a 200-Metre Wide Structural-Alteration Corridor With One Metre Intercepts of 6.0 g/t and 7.2 g/t From Wide Space Drilling

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 15-hole (3,260-metre) drill program at its 100% owned Lingman Lake Gold Project (“Project”). This initial step-out drill program was designed to test a strong alteration and structural deformation zone (West Zone) which in the past (see press release dated November 5, 2018) produced assays as high as 13.65 g/t gold over 5.0 metres and 12.15 g/t gold over 9.50 metres (drill holes 18-02 and 18-01, respectively). Drilling identified a 200-metre corridor that is interpreted to be similar to the Lingman Lake gold mineralization found to the east. A three-dimensional Induced Polarization (“IP”) survey is currently being conducted on the Project and is more than 70% compete. The results from this program will help fingerprint the mineralization and help vector H2/21 drilling (~10,000-metres) to trace the extent of the mineralized zone.

Highlights:

  • The corridor characterized by a structural complex zone of brittle-ductile deformation, variable, quartz veining, sulphide mineralization and alteration of the West Zone was extended beyond the 150-metre depth to vertical depths exceeding 300-metres with variable gold mineralization contained throughout the wide spaced drilling.
  • Step out drill hole intercepts, along strike and down dip of the host structure, appear to have defined a variably west plunging (60 to 75-degree) structural corridor up to 200-meters in width from surface to approximately 330-meter vertical depth.
  • Depth potential of this corridor remains open.
  • The corridor exhibits structural and alteration features that are consistent with the high-grade intercepts of past drilling above 150-metre vertical. Current drilling which delineated this corridor ended up testing less than 20% of this down plunge extent.
  • A new zone (WEST SOUTH) located 20 to 30-metres south of the West Zone may have significant exploration potential.
  • The Central Zone intersected in holes 21-03, 05 and 08, occurs over a 200-metre strike length west of the north-south striking dike.
  • Drill hole 21-08 intersected 1.78 g/t gold over 8.0-metres, at a vertical depth of 280-metres in the West South Zone.
  • Drill hole 21-09 intersected 2.00 g/t gold over 7.0-metres, at a vertical depth of 327-metres in the West Zone.
  • Drill hole 21-18 intersected 1.34 g/t gold over 7.0-metres, at a vertical depth of 311.0-meteres in the West Zone.
  • A property wide LIDAR survey has been completed. This survey will produce products that will enhance surface and bedrock features to assist in target selection for the summer’s prospecting program.
  • A high resolution Magnetic and Matrix Very Low Frequency Electromagnetic (VLF) survey is scheduled to flown over the new claims this summer.
    Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Signature Resources Initial West Zone Drilling Outlines a 200-Metre Wide Structural-Alteration Corridor With One Metre Intercepts of 6.0 g/t and 7.2 g/t From Wide Space Drilling TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 15-hole (3,260-metre) drill program at its 100% owned Lingman Lake Gold …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment ...
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
AB Science announces the publication of an article in the world-renowned journal Science that ...
ArcelorMittal celebrates industry-first with ResponsibleSteel site certifications
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board