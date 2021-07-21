Signature Resources Initial West Zone Drilling Outlines a 200-Metre Wide Structural-Alteration Corridor With One Metre Intercepts of 6.0 g/t and 7.2 g/t From Wide Space Drilling

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 15-hole (3,260-metre) drill program at its 100% owned Lingman Lake Gold Project (“Project”). This initial step-out drill program was designed to test a strong alteration and structural deformation zone (West Zone) which in the past (see press release dated November 5, 2018) produced assays as high as 13.65 g/t gold over 5.0 metres and 12.15 g/t gold over 9.50 metres (drill holes 18-02 and 18-01, respectively). Drilling identified a 200-metre corridor that is interpreted to be similar to the Lingman Lake gold mineralization found to the east. A three-dimensional Induced Polarization (“IP”) survey is currently being conducted on the Project and is more than 70% compete. The results from this program will help fingerprint the mineralization and help vector H2/21 drilling (~10,000-metres) to trace the extent of the mineralized zone.

Highlights: