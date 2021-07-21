Signature Resources Initial West Zone Drilling Outlines a 200-Metre Wide Structural-Alteration Corridor With One Metre Intercepts of 6.0 g/t and 7.2 g/t From Wide Space Drilling
TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 15-hole (3,260-metre) drill program at its 100% owned Lingman Lake Gold Project (“Project”). This initial step-out drill program was designed to test a strong alteration and structural deformation zone (West Zone) which in the past (see press release dated November 5, 2018) produced assays as high as 13.65 g/t gold over 5.0 metres and 12.15 g/t gold over 9.50 metres (drill holes 18-02 and 18-01, respectively). Drilling identified a 200-metre corridor that is interpreted to be similar to the Lingman Lake gold mineralization found to the east. A three-dimensional Induced Polarization (“IP”) survey is currently being conducted on the Project and is more than 70% compete. The results from this program will help fingerprint the mineralization and help vector H2/21 drilling (~10,000-metres) to trace the extent of the mineralized zone.
Highlights:
- The corridor characterized by a structural complex zone of brittle-ductile deformation, variable, quartz veining, sulphide mineralization and alteration of the West Zone was extended beyond the 150-metre depth to vertical depths exceeding 300-metres with variable gold mineralization contained throughout the wide spaced drilling.
- Step out drill hole intercepts, along strike and down dip of the host structure, appear to have defined a variably west plunging (60 to 75-degree) structural corridor up to 200-meters in width from surface to approximately 330-meter vertical depth.
- Depth potential of this corridor remains open.
- The corridor exhibits structural and alteration features that are consistent with the high-grade intercepts of past drilling above 150-metre vertical. Current drilling which delineated this corridor ended up testing less than 20% of this down plunge extent.
- A new zone (WEST SOUTH) located 20 to 30-metres south of the West Zone may have significant exploration potential.
- The Central Zone intersected in holes 21-03, 05 and 08, occurs over a 200-metre strike length west of the north-south striking dike.
- Drill hole 21-08 intersected 1.78 g/t gold over 8.0-metres, at a vertical depth of 280-metres in the West South Zone.
- Drill hole 21-09 intersected 2.00 g/t gold over 7.0-metres, at a vertical depth of 327-metres in the West Zone.
- Drill hole 21-18 intersected 1.34 g/t gold over 7.0-metres, at a vertical depth of 311.0-meteres in the West Zone.
- A property wide LIDAR survey has been completed. This survey will produce products that will enhance surface and bedrock features to assist in target selection for the summer’s prospecting program.
- A high resolution Magnetic and Matrix Very Low Frequency Electromagnetic (VLF) survey is scheduled to flown over the new claims
this summer.
