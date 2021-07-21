908 Devices to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2021

checkAd

BOSTON, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 908 Devices Inc., (Nasdaq: MASS) a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 before market open on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Company management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.908devices.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay within 24 hours after the event.

About 908 Devices
908 Devices is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning. 

Investor Contact
Carrie Mendivil
IR@908devices.com

Media Contact
Katie Johnston 
PAN Communications for 908 Devices  
908devices@pancomm.com





