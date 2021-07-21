Zogenix Product FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) Recognized for Setting a New Standard for Dravet Syndrome Treatment Outcomes

In Epilepsy & Behavior editorial, authors write that FINTEPLA data demonstrate “unprecedented level of seizure control” for treated patients living with Dravet syndrome, a severe, debilitating childhood-onset epilepsy.

Authors also recognize FINTEPLA for achieving clinically important results in caregiver-reported outcomes such as patient and family quality of life.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, announced that its product FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution has been recognized by two distinguished clinicians in an Epilepsy & Behavior editorial titled “Raising the Bar: Fenfluramine Sets New Treatment Standards for Dravet Syndrome.”

In the editorial, the authors, Joseph Sullivan, M.D., of the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, and Helen Cross, M.B.,Ch.B. Ph.D., of the UK’s UCL Institute of Child Health, note that the treatment and diagnosis of severe, rare epilepsies such as Dravet syndrome have improved in the U.S. and Europe with earlier accurate diagnosis (genetic testing), better access to a network of specialized medical care, and availability of new medications. In particular, they note that FINTEPLA has achieved responder rates for seizure reduction at the >/=75% level that were previously only observed at the >/= 50% level. In their assessment, the authors write that future Dravet syndrome treatments “should be evaluated against the demonstrated efficacy of fenfluramine.”

“Our primary goal in treating Dravet syndrome patients is to safely reduce the number and severity of seizures that contribute to poor long-term neurodevelopmental outcome and higher risk of death,” said Dr. Sullivan. “With the availability of more approved treatment choices and the significant levels of seizure reduction seen with fenfluramine, we now have additional tools to achieve profound seizure reduction, better neurodevelopmental outcomes, and improved quality of life for a large percentage of our patients.”

FINTEPLA was approved in the U.S. and European Union in 2020 for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome patients aged two years and older. The authors write that the novel outcomes reported with FINTEPLA treatment, such as effects on executive functions, have effectively raised the bar for assessment of future therapies. Their opinion is based on the body of previously released data from the clinical trials that supported the U.S. and EU regulatory reviews, as well as data from patients treated up to three years in an ongoing open-label study and in early access programs. Across studies, the data demonstrate that FINTEPLA provides safe, effective, and durable seizure reduction for a majority of treated Dravet syndrome patients, including those who, prior to treatment with FINTEPLA, had continued to experience a high seizure burden despite treatment with one or more other antiepileptic medicines.