checkAd

Zogenix Product FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) Recognized for Setting a New Standard for Dravet Syndrome Treatment Outcomes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

  • In Epilepsy & Behavior editorial, authors write that FINTEPLA data demonstrate “unprecedented level of seizure control” for treated patients living with Dravet syndrome, a severe, debilitating childhood-onset epilepsy.
  • Authors also recognize FINTEPLA for achieving clinically important results in caregiver-reported outcomes such as patient and family quality of life.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, announced that its product FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution has been recognized by two distinguished clinicians in an Epilepsy & Behavior editorial titled “Raising the Bar: Fenfluramine Sets New Treatment Standards for Dravet Syndrome.”

In the editorial, the authors, Joseph Sullivan, M.D., of the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, and Helen Cross, M.B.,Ch.B. Ph.D., of the UK’s UCL Institute of Child Health, note that the treatment and diagnosis of severe, rare epilepsies such as Dravet syndrome have improved in the U.S. and Europe with earlier accurate diagnosis (genetic testing), better access to a network of specialized medical care, and availability of new medications. In particular, they note that FINTEPLA has achieved responder rates for seizure reduction at the >/=75% level that were previously only observed at the >/= 50% level. In their assessment, the authors write that future Dravet syndrome treatments “should be evaluated against the demonstrated efficacy of fenfluramine.”

“Our primary goal in treating Dravet syndrome patients is to safely reduce the number and severity of seizures that contribute to poor long-term neurodevelopmental outcome and higher risk of death,” said Dr. Sullivan. “With the availability of more approved treatment choices and the significant levels of seizure reduction seen with fenfluramine, we now have additional tools to achieve profound seizure reduction, better neurodevelopmental outcomes, and improved quality of life for a large percentage of our patients.”

FINTEPLA was approved in the U.S. and European Union in 2020 for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome patients aged two years and older. The authors write that the novel outcomes reported with FINTEPLA treatment, such as effects on executive functions, have effectively raised the bar for assessment of future therapies. Their opinion is based on the body of previously released data from the clinical trials that supported the U.S. and EU regulatory reviews, as well as data from patients treated up to three years in an ongoing open-label study and in early access programs. Across studies, the data demonstrate that FINTEPLA provides safe, effective, and durable seizure reduction for a majority of treated Dravet syndrome patients, including those who, prior to treatment with FINTEPLA, had continued to experience a high seizure burden despite treatment with one or more other antiepileptic medicines.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zogenix Product FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) Recognized for Setting a New Standard for Dravet Syndrome Treatment Outcomes In Epilepsy & Behavior editorial, authors write that FINTEPLA data demonstrate “unprecedented level of seizure control” for treated patients living with Dravet syndrome, a severe, debilitating childhood-onset epilepsy.Authors also recognize FINTEPLA …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment ...
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
AB Science announces the publication of an article in the world-renowned journal Science that ...
ArcelorMittal celebrates industry-first with ResponsibleSteel site certifications
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board