Intertape Polymer Group Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the renewal of the Company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Under the renewed NCIB, the Company will be entitled to repurchase for cancellation up to 4,000,000 common shares, representing 7.12% of the Company's "public float" as of July 9, 2021, over a twelve-month period starting on July 23, 2021 and ending on July 22, 2022. The purchases by the Company will be effected through the facilities of the TSX and on other alternative trading systems in Canada, and will be made at the market price of the shares at the time of the purchase. There were 59,060,327 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding as of July 9, 2021, of which 56,158,128 shares constituted the "public float".



During the most recently completed six months, the average daily trading volume for the common shares of the Company on the TSX was 217,898 shares. Consequently, under the policies of the TSX, the Company will have the right to repurchase during any one trading day a maximum of 54,474 common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume. In addition, the Company may make, once per calendar week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) of common shares not directly or indirectly owned by insiders of the Company, in accordance with the policies of the TSX.