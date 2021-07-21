checkAd

Microchip Announces Production Shipments of Industry’s First NVMe and 24G SAS Tri-mode RAID and HBA Storage Adapters

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 14:01  |  45   |   |   

Adaptec Smart Storage Adapters Provide Increased Performance, Security and Scalability While Simplifying Storage Management

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud service providers and server original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) designing storage platforms demand exceptional performance, flexibility and security for the next generation of data centers. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced the Adaptec Smart Storage PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Tri-Mode SmartRAID 3200 RAID Adapters, and Adaptec SmartHBA 2200 and Adaptec HBA 1200 Host Bus Adapters. These adapters enable next-generation NVMe and 24G SAS connectivity and manageability with market- leading performance while delivering new levels of security required for next-generation data center infrastructure.

"Our new Adaptec Tri-Mode storage adapters deliver the performance, connectivity, security and ease of management that our cloud and server OEM customers require for their latest PCIe Gen 4-based server storage solutions,” said Andrew Dieckmann, associate vice president of product marketing for Microchip’s data center solutions business unit. “These adapters set a new benchmark in the industry for storage adapter security and performance with the latest NVMe and 24G SAS media, as well as flexibility for supporting 12G SAS and 6G SATA SSDs and HDDs.”

“Our Cloud and Enterprise customers demand that storage systems move vast data sets efficiently and reliably at speed,” said Greg Matson, senior director, Strategic Planning and Product Marketing, Intel NPSG. “Supporting x8 and x16 PCIe Gen 4 with up to 4x performance improvement over previous generations, Microchip’s newest Smart Storage adapters, when paired with Intel’s latest TLC and QLC PCIe 3D NAND SSDs, help improve the performance of high-density storage solutions.”

“Our NVMe and SAS/SATA infrastructure innovations are delivering the media flexibility, dependability and scalability to hit the performance and cost targets customers are demanding,” said Sangyeun Cho, senior vice president of the Memory Software Development Team at Samsung Electronics. “The latest Samsung PCIe Gen4 NVMe and 24G SAS SSDs have completed their compatibility testing with Microchip’s SmartRAID 3200 adapters and are ready for deployment.”
Microchip’s Smart Storage adapters deliver between 8 to 32 ports of NVMe 4.0 and/or 24G SAS drive support and offer both x8 and x16 PCIe Gen 4 CPU interface options and up to a 4x performance improvement over previous generations. Advanced capabilities, like Dynamic Channel Multiplexing (DCM) SAS Link aggregation technology, deliver greater than 99% expander-attached link efficiency, dramatically improving the performance of high-density storage solutions.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Microchip Announces Production Shipments of Industry’s First NVMe and 24G SAS Tri-mode RAID and HBA Storage Adapters Adaptec Smart Storage Adapters Provide Increased Performance, Security and Scalability While Simplifying Storage ManagementCHANDLER, Ariz., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cloud service providers and server original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment ...
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
AB Science announces the publication of an article in the world-renowned journal Science that ...
ArcelorMittal celebrates industry-first with ResponsibleSteel site certifications
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board