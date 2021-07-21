Microchip Announces Production Shipments of Industry’s First NVMe and 24G SAS Tri-mode RAID and HBA Storage Adapters

Adaptec Smart Storage Adapters Provide Increased Performance, Security and Scalability While Simplifying Storage Management

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud service providers and server original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) designing storage platforms demand exceptional performance, flexibility and security for the next generation of data centers. Microchip Technology Inc . (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced the Adaptec Smart Storage PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Tri-Mode SmartRAID 3200 RAID Adapters, and Adaptec SmartHBA 2200 and Adaptec HBA 1200 Host Bus Adapters. These adapters enable next-generation NVMe and 24G SAS connectivity and manageability with market- leading performance while delivering new levels of security required for next-generation data center infrastructure.



"Our new Adaptec Tri-Mode storage adapters deliver the performance, connectivity, security and ease of management that our cloud and server OEM customers require for their latest PCIe Gen 4-based server storage solutions,” said Andrew Dieckmann, associate vice president of product marketing for Microchip’s data center solutions business unit. “These adapters set a new benchmark in the industry for storage adapter security and performance with the latest NVMe and 24G SAS media, as well as flexibility for supporting 12G SAS and 6G SATA SSDs and HDDs.”

“Our Cloud and Enterprise customers demand that storage systems move vast data sets efficiently and reliably at speed,” said Greg Matson, senior director, Strategic Planning and Product Marketing, Intel NPSG. “Supporting x8 and x16 PCIe Gen 4 with up to 4x performance improvement over previous generations, Microchip’s newest Smart Storage adapters, when paired with Intel’s latest TLC and QLC PCIe 3D NAND SSDs, help improve the performance of high-density storage solutions.”

“Our NVMe and SAS/SATA infrastructure innovations are delivering the media flexibility, dependability and scalability to hit the performance and cost targets customers are demanding,” said Sangyeun Cho, senior vice president of the Memory Software Development Team at Samsung Electronics. “The latest Samsung PCIe Gen4 NVMe and 24G SAS SSDs have completed their compatibility testing with Microchip’s SmartRAID 3200 adapters and are ready for deployment.”

Microchip’s Smart Storage adapters deliver between 8 to 32 ports of NVMe 4.0 and/or 24G SAS drive support and offer both x8 and x16 PCIe Gen 4 CPU interface options and up to a 4x performance improvement over previous generations. Advanced capabilities, like Dynamic Channel Multiplexing (DCM) SAS Link aggregation technology, deliver greater than 99% expander-attached link efficiency, dramatically improving the performance of high-density storage solutions.