OverActive Media Provides Corporate Update as Positive Business Momentum Continues

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media Corp. (“OverActive” or “OAM”) (TSXV:OAM), a global sports, media and entertainment company issued the following corporate update - including team and business highlights - following the successful commencement of trading of its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

OAM completed a Qualifying Transaction on July 9 and commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on July 14. This was the culmination of a process that began in 2018 with OverActive’s successful bid for the Toronto franchise in the Overwatch League that has since seen OAM raise over $100M from hundreds of investors including a cross section of established brands, professional athletes and entertainers, including Bell, Westdale Properties, Ov2 Capital, The Weeknd, Mitch Marner (NHL), Phil Kessel (NHL), Carl Hagelin (NHL) and The Montreal Canadiens.

SUBSTANTIAL SPONSOR SUPPORT

As Media in Canada highlighted last week, “It’s been a busy week for OverActive Media as it continues to make strides towards becoming a global sports, media (and) entertainment company.”

OverActive has added 11 new marketing partners in 2021 to its global partnership roster bringing our total partner family to 16 with 50% representing multi-year partnerships. New partners include Red Bull, Jack Link’s and SCUF Gaming in North America, Razer, AOC, GLS and SEAT in Europe and a global partnership with EPOS across all OAM teams. In the last two weeks alone, OAM has added additional significant national and global brands to the partnerships roster with the additions of TD, Bud Light and Crave Meals (CRAVE), a Kraft Heinz Canada brand. TD’s notable partnership in the banking category launched with Toronto Defiant in 2020 has expanded to include Toronto Ultra in the Call of Duty League, on the strength of an ongoing shift in interest among traditional brands that are eager to reach today’s generation of fans. Toronto Ultra has increased its roster of major brand partners to 9, while also increasing revenue year over year. This positive momentum reflects the increased buy-in of large mainstream brand partners to the Call of Duty ecosystem.