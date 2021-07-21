Enlivex to Present at the Improvate Life-Saving Technologies International Conference 2021

checkAd

Nes Ziona, Israel, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that its CEO, Dr. Oren Hershkovitz, will participate in, and provide an interview at, the virtual Improvate Life-Saving Technologies International Conference 2021 being held on Thursday, July 22, 2021. During the interview, which will take place at approximately 5:15 AM EDT (12:15 PM Israel time), Dr. Hershkovitz will discuss the Company’s AllocetraTM macrophage reprogramming cell therapy platform, which is being developed for life-threatening unmet medical conditions, and the Company’s current development plans. 

The live broadcast can be accessed by registering through the conference’s website at https://improvate.net/life_saving_technologies_2021/.

ABOUT IMPROVATE AND THE LIFE-SAVING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE 2021

IMPROVATE is a platform that makes technology and innovation accessible to countries around the world, with an emphasis on advancing Israeli technologies. Launched in September 2020, IMPROVATE operates out of London and Tel Aviv and serves as a platform to connect leaders, decision makers, companies, and investors with technology and innovation companies. IMPROVATE works through international conferences and business delegations and promotes deals between governments, organizations and investors with technology and innovation companies. Among IMPROVATE’s Board members are former world chess champion Garry Kasparov, former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev (2010-2017), and IDF Major Gen. (Ret.) Amos Gilad. The Improvate Life-Saving Technologies International Conference 2021  will be attended by health and science ministers from several countries in Europe, and will focus on potentially life-saving technologies.
  
ABOUT ALLOCETRATM

AllocetraTM is being developed as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Diseases such as solid cancers, sepsis, COVID-19 and many others reprogram macrophages out of their homeostatic state. These non-homeostatic macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of the respective diseases. By restoring macrophage homeostasis, AllocetraTM has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as “unmet medical needs”, as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with leading therapeutic agents.

