Travelzoo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

21.07.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO):

  • Consolidated revenue of $19.1 million, up 172% year-over-year and up 34% quarter-over-quarter
  • Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $4.9 million
  • Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations
  • Cash flow from operations of $12.8 million

Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Consolidated revenue was $19.1 million, up 172% from $7.0 million year-over-year and up 34% from $14.3 million in the prior quarter. Reported revenue excludes revenue from discontinued operations in Asia Pacific. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members.

The reported net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $3.0 million for Q2 2021. At the consolidated level, including minority interests, the reported net income from continuing operations was $3.0 million. EPS from continuing operations was $0.22, compared to a loss per share of ($0.48) in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $4.9 million. The calculation of non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($0.3 million), stock option expenses ($0.9 million), and severance-related expenses ($0.2 million). See section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

“We see continued improvement in our business. We seize the exceptional industry opportunities for providing 30 million Travelzoo members exclusive and irresistible travel, entertainment, and local offers and experiences. Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open for new experiences. 75% say Travelzoo influences their travel destinations because they trust Travelzoo", said Holger Bartel, Global CEO.

Cash Position
As of June 30, 2021, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $82.1 million. Cash flow from operations was $12.8 million. There were no significant capital expenditures.

Reserve
Reported revenues include a reserve of $3.7 million related to commissions to be earned from refundable vouchers sold. The reserve is booked as contra revenue. For Q2 2021, an adjustment to the reserve increased reported revenue by $286,000.

Travelzoo North America
North America business segment revenue increased 233% year-over-year to $14.0 million. Operating profit for Q2 2021 was $3.5 million, or 25% of revenue, compared to an operating loss of $4.7 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe
Europe business segment revenue increased 128% year-over-year to $4.2 million. Operating loss for Q2 2021 was $227,000, compared to an operating loss of $1.7 million in the prior-year period.

Jack’s Flight Club
On January 13, 2020, Travelzoo acquired 60% of Jack’s Flight Club, a membership subscription service. Jack’s Flight Club revenue decreased 9% year-over-year to $860,000. Operating income for Q2 2021 was $170,000, compared to an operating loss of $248,000 in the prior-year period. After consolidation with Travelzoo, Jack’s Flight Club's net income was $98,000, with $59,000 attributable to Travelzoo as a result of recording $275,000 of amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition.

Licensing
In June 2020, Travelzoo sold its subsidiary in Japan, Travelzoo Japan K.K., to Mr. Hajime Suzuki. In connection with the sale, Travelzoo and Travelzoo Japan K.K. entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement for the exclusive use of Travelzoo members in Japan. In August 2020, Travelzoo sold its Singapore subsidiary to Mr. Julian Rembrandt and entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement for, among other things, the exclusive use of Travelzoo's members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under the licensing agreements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Licensing revenue is booked with a lag of one quarter. Travelzoo did not record any licensing revenue from either subsidiary in Q2 2021.

Members and Subscribers
As of June 30, 2021, we had 31.3 million members worldwide. In North America, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 17.7 million as of June 30, 2021, up 6% from June 30, 2020. In Europe, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 8.5 million as of June 30, 2021, down 6% from June 30, 2020. Jack’s Flight Club had 1.7 million subscribers as of June 30, 2021, consistent with 1.7 million subscribers as of June 30, 2020.

Discontinued Operations
As announced in a press release on March 10, 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business which in 2019 reduced EPS by $0.60. The Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations since March 31, 2020. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. Certain reclassifications have been made for current and prior periods between the continued operations and the discontinued operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $1.1 million in Q2 2021, compared to an income tax benefit of $1.3 million in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo’s calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called “non-GAAP operating profit” in this press release and today’s earnings conference call, excludes the following items: impairment of intangibles and goodwill, amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance- related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Looking Ahead
We currently expect for Q3 2021 to report higher revenue and profitability. We see a trend of recovery of our revenue. We have been able to reduce our operating expenses, and we believe we can continue the trend of lower fixed costs in the foreseeable future.

Conference Call
Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss second quarter results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call; and access the webcast.

About Travelzoo
Travelzoo provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words “expect”, “predict”, “project”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo, Top 20, and Jack's Flight Club are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Travelzoo
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three months ended   Six months ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenues $ 19,079     $ 7,004     $ 33,363     $ 27,331  
Cost of revenues 2,522     2,141     5,540     4,844  
Gross profit 16,557     4,863     27,823     22,487  
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing 7,340     4,288     14,130     17,382  
Product development 685     566     1,368     1,994  
General and administrative 5,056     6,642     9,616     12,164  
Impairment of intangible asset and goodwill             2,920  
Total operating expenses 13,081     11,496     25,114     34,460  
Operating income (loss) 3,476     (6,633 )   2,709     (11,973 )
Other income (loss), net 684     (179 )   518     (185 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 4,160     (6,812 )   3,227     (12,158 )
Income tax expense (benefit) 1,136     (1,309 )   1,878     (1,826 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations 3,024     (5,503 )   1,349     (10,332 )
Income (loss) from discontinued operations,
net of tax 		29     (795 )   14     (3,714 )
Net income (loss) 3,053     (6,298 )   1,363     (14,046 )
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 39     (108 )   (9 )   (1,247 )
Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo $ 3,014     $ (6,190 )   $ 1,372     $ (12,799 )
               
Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo—continuing operations $ 2,985     $ (5,395 )   $ 1,358     $ (9,085 )
Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo—discontinued operations $ 29     $ (795 )   $ 14     $ (3,714 )
               
Income (Loss) per share—basic              
Continuing operations $ 0.26     $ (0.48 )   $ 0.12     $ (0.80 )
Discontinued operations $     $ (0.07 )   $     $ (0.33 )
Net income (loss) per share —basic $ 0.26     $ (0.55 )   $ 0.12     $ (1.13 )
               
Income (Loss) per share—diluted              
Continuing operations $ 0.22     $ (0.48 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.80 )
Discontinued operations $     $ (0.07 )   $     $ (0.33 )
Net income (loss) per share—diluted $ 0.22     $ (0.55 )   $ 0.10     $ (1.13 )
Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—basic 11,488     11,310     11,440     11,375  
Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—basic 11,488     11,310     11,440     11,375  
Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—diluted 13,408     11,310     13,248     11,375  
Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—diluted 13,408     11,310     13,248     11,375  
                       

Travelzoo
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  June 30,
2021 		  December 31,
2020
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,962     $ 63,061  
Accounts receivable, net 9,905     4,519  
Prepaid income taxes 1,616     931  
Deposits 105     137  
Prepaid expenses and other 3,253     1,166  
Assets from discontinued operations 84     230  
Total current assets 95,925     70,044  
Deposits and other 1,552     745  
Deferred tax assets 3,647     5,067  
Restricted cash 1,164     1,178  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,559     8,541  
Property and equipment, net 1,034     1,347  
Intangible assets, net 3,975     4,534  
Goodwill 10,944     10,944  
Total assets $ 126,800     $ 102,400  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 8,503     $ 6,996  
Merchant payables 82,236     57,104  
Accrued expenses and other 8,222     8,649  
Deferred revenue 2,213     2,688  
Operating lease liabilities 3,751     3,587  
PPP notes payable (current portion) 3,156     2,849  
Income tax payable 98     326  
Liabilities from discontinued operations 482     671  
Total current liabilities 108,661     82,870  
PPP notes payables     814  
Deferred tax liabilities 38     357  
Long-term operating lease liabilities 10,353     10,774  
Other long-term liabilities 2,146     1,085  
Total liabilities 121,198     95,900  
Non-controlling interest 4,600     4,609  
Common stock 115     114  
Treasury stock (at cost) (1,583 )    
Additional paid-in capital 4,988     6,239  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 969     (403 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,487 )   (4,059 )
Total stockholders’ equity 1,002     1,891  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 126,800     $ 102,400  
               

Travelzoo
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  Three months ended   Six months ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income (loss) $ 3,053     $ (6,298 )   $ 1,363     $ (14,046 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization 476     667     960     1,218  
Stock-based compensation 934     4,031     1,816     4,054  
Deferred income tax 599     (1,152 )   1,140     (1,761 )
Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill             2,920  
Gain on notes payable settlement     (1,500 )       (1,500 )
Loss on long-lived assets             437  
Loss on equity investment in WeGo     141         336  
Gain on PPP notes payable forgiveness (429 )       (429 )    
Net foreign currency effects (103 )   225     (255 )   (456 )
Provision (reversal) of loss on accounts receivable and other reserves (417 )   986     (871 )   2,427  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:              
Accounts receivable (2,552 )   3,674     (4,781 )   6,183  
Prepaid income taxes (168 )       (713 )   989  
Prepaid expenses and other (418 )   558     (2,775 )   1,420  
Accounts payable (312 )   1,602     1,415     2,149  
Merchant payables 11,973     15,100     25,185     8,160  
Accrued expenses and other 321     (2,084 )   (320 )   (1,380 )
Income tax payable (102 )   266     (228 )   (67 )
Other liabilities (80 )   263     332     2,340  
Net cash provided by operating activities 12,775     16,479     21,839     13,423  
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired             (679 )
Other investment     (430 )       (430 )
Purchases of property and equipment (77 )   (72 )   (84 )   (203 )
Net cash used in investing activities (77 )   (502 )   (84 )   (1,312 )
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Repurchase of common stock         (1,583 )   (1,205 )
Payment of promissory notes     (6,800 )       (7,800 )
Proceeds from notes payable     3,663         3,663  
Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement (3,066 )       (3,066 )    
Net cash used in financing activities (3,066 )   (3,137 )   (4,649 )   (5,342 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 427     (239 )   697     (511 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,059     12,601     17,803     6,258  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 72,129     14,367     64,385     20,710  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 82,188     $ 26,968     $ 82,188     $ 26,968  
                               

Travelzoo
Segment Information from Continuing Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2021 Travelzoo
North
America 		  Travelzoo
Europe 		  Jack's Flight
Club 		  Elimination   Consolidated
Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 13,650     $ 4,569     $ 860     $       $ 19,079  
Intersegment revenue 335     (335 )              
Total net revenues 13,985     4,234     860           19,079  
Operating income (loss) $ 3,533     $ (227 )   $ 170     $       $ 3,476  
                   
Three months ended June 30, 2020 Travelzoo
North
America 		  Travelzoo
Europe 		  Jack's Flight
Club 		  Elimination   Consolidated
Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 4,254     $ 1,805     $ 945     $       $ 7,004  
Intersegment revenue (52 )   52                
Total net revenues 4,202     1,857     945           7,004  
Operating loss $ (4,702 )   $ (1,683 )   $ (248 )   $       $ (6,633 )


Six months ended
June 30, 2021 		Travelzoo
North
America 		  Travelzoo
Europe 		  Jack's Flight
Club 		  Elimination   Consolidated
Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 23,478     $ 8,138     $ 1,747     $     $ 33,363  
Intersegment revenue 326     (326 )            
Total net revenues 23,804     7,812     1,747         33,363  
Operating income (loss) $ 3,572     $ (923 )   $ 60     $     $ 2,709  
                   
Six months ended
June 30, 2020 		Travelzoo
North
America 		  Travelzoo
Europe 		  Jack's Flight
Club 		  Elimination   Consolidated
Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 16,803     $ 8,908     $ 1,628     $ (8 )   $ 27,331  
Intersegment revenue 96     (104 )       8      
Total net revenues 16,899     8,804     1,628         27,331  
Operating loss $ (5,678 )   $ (3,024 )   $ (3,263 )   $ (8 )   $ (11,973 )


Travelzoo
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three months ended   Six months ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
GAAP operating expense $ 13,081     $ 11,496     $ 25,114     $ 34,460  
Non-GAAP adjustments:              
Impairment of intangible and goodwill (A)             2,920  
Amortization of intangibles (B) 275     396     559     611  
Stock option expenses (C) 934     4,031     1,816     4,054  
Severance-related expenses (D) 175     67     398     284  
Non-GAAP operating expense 11,697     7,002     22,341     26,591  
               
GAAP operating income (loss) 3,476     (6,633 )   2,709     (11,973 )
Non-GAAP adjustments (A through D) 1,384     4,494     2,773     7,869  
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 4,861     (2,139 )   5,482     (4,104 )

Investor Relations:
Almira Pusch
ir@travelzoo.com





