POINT Biopharma and Isotopia Announce Lutetium-177 Clinical Supply Agreement

Isotopia to supply POINT with no-carrier-added Lu-177 for use in POINT’s Indianapolis, IN radioligand production facility

INDIANAPOLIS and PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to radiopharmaceuticals, and Isotopia Molecular Imaging Limited (Isotopia), a global supplier of radioisotopes for targeted therapies, today announced that they have signed a clinical supply agreement for the medical radioisotope no-carrier-added Lutetium-177 (n.c.a. Lu-177), a therapeutic isotope used in POINT’s pipeline of radiopharmaceutical assets.

Lu-177 is used in Precision Oncology for Targeted Radionuclide Therapy. The 6.6-day half-life of Lu-177 is sufficiently short for use with a variety of radiopharmaceuticals, and long enough to minimize decay loss during preparation and shipping of the radiopharmaceutical. Lu-177 damages tumors when bound to disease-specific targeting therapeutics, such as POINT’s PSMA targeting drug candidate PNT2002 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Isotopia has developed a unique, stable, and reliable GMP method to produce a highly pure form of n.c.a. Lu-177. Isotopia’s Lu-177 contains no metastable Lu-177m, eliminating cost intensive clinical waste management. Isotopia’s Lu-177 will be used at POINT’s Indianapolis facility in the manufacturing of its therapeutic radioligand therapies.

“One of POINT’s key focuses has been building a robust and fault-redundant supply chain, as the materials sourcing, manufacturing and logistics hurdles in the radiopharmaceutical industry are significant,” said Dr. Joe McCann, CEO of POINT. “As a leading supplier of high purity radioisotopes, Isotopia is an ideal partner for us; their ability to reliable delivery n.c.a Lu-177 will further strengthen our manufacturing facility’s ability to efficiently deliver finished clinical product for our ongoing clinical trials.”

Dr. Eli Shalom, CEO of Isotopia added, “As Isotopia expands its manufacturing capabilities to secure supply for patients worldwide, we are always looking to partner with leaders in the radiopharmaceutical space and provide dependable support at all stages, clinical and commercial. Given the highly professional leadership team and promising research to date, POINT Biopharma has positioned itself to deliver radiopharmaceutical therapies that improve the outcomes and lives of cancer patients. We are truly proud to be partnering with their company on this journey.”

