GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Unveils New Corporate Website and Branding Campaign

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTC PINK:GSTC) is launching its new website at www.globestarthera.com over the next 24 hours. Headquartered in Richland, Washington, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development and treatments for wellness and disease. With a mission to "help people begin their journeys to health," GlobeStar Therapeutics also brings high quality supplement products to the market.

"Now that our name change is complete it's time to unveil our new website which contains everything from corporate information to a health library," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation. "This is simply the first step of many in our growth and expansion. GlobeStar Therapeutics is a company that understands the importance of continuing to strive to meet the challenges associated with Multiple Sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases."