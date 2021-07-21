Patriot Announces Entry Into Amalgamation Agreement With Global Green Energy Acquisition Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amalgamation agreement dated July 20, 2021 (the "Agreement") …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amalgamation agreement dated July 20, 2021 (the "Agreement") with Global Green Energy Acquisition Corp. ("Global Green"), an arm's length private British Columbia corporation, and REE Metals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which Patriot will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Global Green (each, a "Global Green Share") by way of "three-cornered" amalgamation (the "Transaction"). Global Green Energy Acquisition Corp.

Incorporated in June of 2021, Global Green is a private British Columbia mineral exploration corporation which, prior to the closing of the Transaction (the "Closing"), will have acquired a 100% legal and beneficial interest in and to the Maicasagi Rare Earth Element Property (the "Maicasagi Property") located in the Abitibi Region of Québec Canada, in the Montviel Township (the "Maicasagi Property Acquisition").