Patriot Announces Entry Into Amalgamation Agreement With Global Green Energy Acquisition Corp.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amalgamation agreement dated July 20, 2021 (the "Agreement") with Global Green Energy Acquisition Corp. ("Global Green"), an arm's length private British Columbia corporation, and REE Metals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which Patriot will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Global Green (each, a "Global Green Share") by way of "three-cornered" amalgamation (the "Transaction").
Global Green Energy Acquisition Corp.
Incorporated in June of 2021, Global Green is a private British Columbia mineral exploration corporation which, prior to the closing of the Transaction (the "Closing"), will have acquired a 100% legal and beneficial interest in and to the Maicasagi Rare Earth Element Property (the "Maicasagi Property") located in the Abitibi Region of Québec Canada, in the Montviel Township (the "Maicasagi Property Acquisition").
The Maicasagi Property consists of two claim blocks, situated 9 km apart, that encompass a total land area of approximately 5,989 ha. The claim blocks are located approximately 220 km north-northeast of the town of Val d'Or and 80 km east of Matagami in the Province of Québec, Canada. The Property may be accessed through a network of forestry roads which run throughout the region and connect to the nearby communities of Waswanipi and Matagami.
The Property is considered prospective for rare earth elements with a rock sample of "silicocarbonatite" outcrop collected in 2006 from the northernmost claim block, which returned an assay of approximately 0.4% rare earth oxide ("REO"). The sample was collected approximately 10 km north of the Montviel Carbonatite Complex, which is host to the Montviel Rare Earth Deposit held by Geomega Resources Inc. The historical 2006 sample from the Company's Maicasagi Property suggests potential for additional rare earth element occurrences in the region.
Transaction Summary
Pursuant to the Agreement, Patriot will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Global Green Shares by way of a "three-cornered" amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") whereby REE and Global Green shall amalgamate pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) to form one corporation, which shall continue under the name "REE Metals Inc.", a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
