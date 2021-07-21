checkAd

Alkame Receives $200k Order for Its Single-Use Hand Sanitizer and Hand Wash Packets

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded holding company is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast Co Packer has just received a purchase order for over $200,000 for its .13fl. oz. (4mL) Handout brand single-use packets.

Handout packets are a combination Hand Wash & Hand Sanitizer packed in small sachet packaging, and available in 50 count, 300 count, and 500 count retail boxes. Handouts are formulated with 75% Isopropyl Alcohol and Condensed Organic Green Tea brewed in Alkaline water. According to industry statistics, the US hand sanitizer sector is expected to hit $2.7 billion by 2027.

"The response to this product has been overwhelmingly positive, and this order only confirms what we have known all along. There is a real need for a premium and superior product like this in the marketplace," says Alkame CEO Robert Eakle. Eakle continues, "Demand for a quality product such as ours is that it truly is the ultimate in hand sanitizer convenience, and that need will always be there."

About Alkame Holdings, Inc..

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com
Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.



