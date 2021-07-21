QAD Adaptive ERP Achieves Veracode Verified Standard Status

This achievement demonstrates QAD’s commitment to creating secure software and that QAD Adaptive ERP undergoes rigorous security testing as part of the development practice. Additionally, participating in the Veracode Verified program ensures that QAD solutions meet a high standard of application security, reducing risk for the customer.

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, announced today that QAD Adaptive ERP has achieved Veracode Verified Standard Status with its continued participation in Veracode Verified , a program that validates a company's secure software development processes.

Organizations whose secure development practice has been validated, and whose application has been accepted into the Standard Tier, have demonstrated that the following security steps have been implemented into their software development practice:

Assesses first-party code with static analysis

Documents that the application does not allow “Very High” flaws in first-party code

Provides developers with remediation guidance when new flaws are introduced

QAD Adaptive ERP combines deep manufacturing ERP and supply chain capabilities with a modern platform and user experience delivered in the cloud to help manufacturers effectively respond to change in their industry.

“We aim to be a trusted business partner so keeping our customer’s data secure is critical,“ said QAD Chief Technology Officer Tony Winter. “Amid the rise of high impact exploits, QAD remains committed to continually improving our products and their security. Partnering with a company like Veracode helps reduce the risks associated with application vulnerabilities and is one of the many ways we help keep our customer’s data protected. Our partnership with Veracode is one of the key elements in our comprehensive approach to data security.”

Find QAD’s listing in the Veracode Verified Directory here.

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.