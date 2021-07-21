checkAd

iSUN Inc. Recognized as a Top Solar Contractor for 2021

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the “Company”, or “iSun”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, announced its ranking as one of the top solar contractors in the United States by Solar Power World, the industry’s leading source for technology, development and installation news.

iSun was ranked 38th overall, and 3rd amongst all commercial & industrial EPC contractors in the United States.

Published annually, Solar Power World’s list ranks applicants according to their influence in the U.S. solar industry and includes over 400 companies. To see the list in entirety, please visit: https://www.solarpowerworldonline.com/2021-top-solar-contractors/.

iSun’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Peck, commented, “We are honored to be recognized by Solar Power World for our efforts to advance the adoption of solar energy. The increase in our rank from 2020 to 2021 reflects our attention to customer relationships and our ability to execute against the strategic growth plan we outlined at our public listing, despite the challenges of the COVID pandemic. Following our three-pronged approach, we have organically grown our EPC business and expanded into large utility scale projects, enhanced our pipeline and access to innovation through accretive M&A activity, and grown our recurring revenue and cash flows by investing in solar energy assets. We expect this growth to continue as we deploy our strategy across the residential, commercial, industrial, utility, and solar EV charging segments of our business.”

About iSun Inc.

Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of proven, life-improving innovations in electrification technology. iSun has been the trusted electrical contractor to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators, and over 400 megawatts of solar systems. The Company has provided solar EPC services across residential, commercial & industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. iSun believes that the transition to clean, renewable solar energy is the most important investment to make today and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.isunenergy.com for additional information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, effective tax rate, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

