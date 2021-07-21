Pitney Bowes Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report (CSR). The report reflects the company’s commitment to responsible citizenship through the way it conducts business, creates meaningful impact in local communities, achieves environmental sustainability, and strengthens its commitment to a diverse and inclusive company culture.

2020 Pitney Bowes Corporate Responsibility Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“For far too many, 2020 was a difficult year. For Pitney Bowes, it was a year that tested our character and commitment to doing the right thing,” said Marc Lautenbach, Pitney Bowes President and CEO. “I’m proud of how we responded. Through our success, we’ve shown the world how the best companies rise above adversity, inspire the team and earn the trust of those around them.”

Pitney Bowes is committed to sustainable growth in keeping with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). And for the first time, the company aligned the content of this year’s Corporate Responsibility Report with the UN blueprint by highlighting individual SDGs. Of the UN’s 17 SDGs, Pitney Bowes identified nine with the greatest opportunity to influence progress toward: good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, and life on land. More information on how Pitney Bowes is meeting SDGs can be found here.

In his letter to shareholders, customers, partners and employees this year, Mr. Lautenbach pointed to highlights from 2020 that included:

Global commitment to sustainable operations by achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 through efficient use of energy in Pitney Bowes sites and fleet, increased use of renewable energy, and offset of carbon emissions.

A reduction in the environmental impact of Pitney Bowes products via sustainable life cycle of SendTech products, responsible packaging, and minimal impact of waste.

Response to the unprecedented threat posed by the global coronavirus pandemic. Ensuring the health and safety of Pitney Bowes employees has been and remains the company’s guiding principle for all decisions.

Longstanding work to combat social inequities by closing education gaps, supporting initiatives around early childhood education, literacy, STEM, summer learning and workforce preparedness programs with a particular focus on the needs of students in underserved communities.

Commitment to creating a workplace that works for all. The company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion continued to be recognized in 2020, with Pitney Bowes being recognized by Forbes Magazine for the second consecutive year as a great company for diverse employees to work, and additional recognitions for its commitment to Women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Making the company’s focus on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) issues increasingly explicit throughout the organization. As part of that process, the involvement of the Pitney Bowes Board of Directors and senior executives increased in a broad spectrum of ESG matters, and senior-level committees were charged with a specific focus on climate change and environmental sustainability.

Highlights of the Pitney Bowes Corporate Responsibility Report featured the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including measures taken to ensure the safety of Pitney Bowes employees, as well as the company's long-term diversity and inclusion efforts resulting in a U.S. workforce that is 52 percent people of color and a global workforce that is 43 percent women. As of 2021, people of color comprise 21 percent of Pitney Bowes senior management, have key roles on the executive team and constitute 33 percent of overall management.