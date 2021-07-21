checkAd

HC2 Holdings Provides $15 Million Series C Investment to Portfolio Company R2 Technologies

Investment to Expand Corporate Footprint and Accelerate Glacial Rx Commercialization

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCHC) today announced that it has provided an additional $15 million in Series C funding to R2 Technologies Inc. ("R2") at a post-money valuation of $150 million. The investment was made through HC2’s life sciences subsidiary Pansend Life Sciences (“Pansend”), a founding investor in R2.

The funds will be used to expand R2’s corporate footprint and to accelerate U.S. commercialization of Glacial Rx, its first-to-market revolutionary CryoAesthetic treatment, which is FDA-cleared to remove benign lesions and temporarily reduce pain, swelling and inflammation. The investment also will fuel global growth and development of R2 Technologies’ upcoming innovations that are planned for future rollout.

“Pansend Life Sciences is a key strategic asset that is well positioned to generate value for shareholders, and R2 Technologies’ success powerfully demonstrates how Pansend’s focus on developing innovative technologies can lead to strong commercial products,” said Avie Glazer, Chairman of HC2.

“This investment represents our confidence in the growth potential of R2 as it shifts to a revenue-driving phase following the commercial launch of Glacial Rx earlier this year,” said Wayne Barr, HC2’s President and CEO. “We are proud to continue to support R2 as it grows and delivers its innovative technologies to an expanding global market.”

“It is gratifying to see our founding investor, Pansend, reinvest in the company, and we believe their continued support is a testament to our growth prospects in the U.S. and global markets,” said Tim Holt, R2’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to fueling our commercialization efforts, this investment enables us to expand our presence in Silicon Valley and to establish a satellite office in Miami, which is a top market for medaesthetic treatment providers and plastic surgeons.”

In preparation for the unprecedented growth expected in the upcoming year, R2 is accelerating its manufacturing process to meet the current pent-up and future anticipated demand from the professional market. Additionally, the team will be ramping up marketing efforts to further drive education and awareness across both the consumer and professional channels.

R2 is actively taking orders from aesthetic providers who want to offer the new Glacial Rx treatment in-office. To learn more about R2 Technologies, treatment offerings and providers, visit glacialskin.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

