VirExit Technologies, Inc. Launches TheVLife.net, A Proprietary Portal Focused On Wellness, Health, Safety, And Productivity

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce it is launching TheVLife.net today. The VLife is VirExit's proprietary wellness, health, safety, and productivity portal. Focusing on both corporations and consumers, TheVLife's custom content is curated by VirExit's team of experts. This heavily content-driven site will address numerous aspects of today's greatest challenges: returning to work safely, maintaining a mindful and productive state, and the effective exercising of safety precautions.

"We are very excited to announce the launch of TheVLife.net, a project we have been working on tirelessly for quite some time," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO. "This subscription-based site will be the first of its kind to deal with the issues around post-pandemic stress, wellness, health, and safety. The VLife portal has something for everyone and will continue to grow on a regular basis."

The VLife ( www.thevlife.net ), focuses on a variety of areas where many of the current and soon-to-be products on the SaferPlace Market will work in tandem with the content. We have designed a full-service program, with high value content including video blogs, designed to promote wellbeing, productivity, and creativity. The portal is the second phase of VirExit's three-pronged approach to the future. Our third offering, a certification-based portal will launch later this year.

VirExit understands that companies must fill their post-pandemic wellness, health and safety programming needs, and is here to help. Whether you need supplies, educational support, training or certification, VirExit is your concierge on your path to attracting new employees, enhancing engagement, and realizing corporate and employee longevity.

The VirExit team of professionals, including our top health advisors, are currently evaluating a variety of additional products and educational materials which will be onboarded regularly to both the site and the market. The company invites others to reach out with additional products they believe fit our program by emailing info@virexit.com . We also invite those who would like to contribute to TheVLife.net to reach out to the same email. We will reply with our requirements and timelines.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased SaferPlace Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com .

