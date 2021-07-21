Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering

Preston Hollow is offering 10,526,316 shares of Class A common stock to the public at an initial price between $18.00 and $20.00 per share. Preston Hollow further intends to grant the underwriters the option to purchase up to 1,578,947 additional shares of Class A common stock from Preston Hollow at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, within 30 days after the date of this prospectus. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. (“Preston Hollow”), a provider of specialized impact financing solutions for projects of significant social and economic importance to local communities, today announced that it has launched an initial public offering (IPO) of its Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 previously filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Preston Hollow is expected to be approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange, subject to official notice of issuance, under the ticker symbol “PHCC”.

J.P. Morgan and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. UBS Investment Bank and Piper Sandler are also acting as joint book-running managers, and Deutsche Bank Securities and Loop Capital Market are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 (or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or by telephone at 1-888-603-5847).

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed initial public offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc.

Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. provides specialized impact financing solutions for projects of significant social and economic importance to local communities in the United States. As a team, we bring a decades-long track record of helping communities achieve their financial, sustainability and community impact goals. We do so through a unique partnership model, rigorous and disciplined credit underwriting and creative investment structuring built around delivering speed, certainty, and flexibility to our borrowers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005546/en/