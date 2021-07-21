checkAd

Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 14:12  |  23   |   |   

Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. (“Preston Hollow”), a provider of specialized impact financing solutions for projects of significant social and economic importance to local communities, today announced that it has launched an initial public offering (IPO) of its Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 previously filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Preston Hollow is expected to be approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange, subject to official notice of issuance, under the ticker symbol “PHCC”.

Preston Hollow is offering 10,526,316 shares of Class A common stock to the public at an initial price between $18.00 and $20.00 per share. Preston Hollow further intends to grant the underwriters the option to purchase up to 1,578,947 additional shares of Class A common stock from Preston Hollow at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, within 30 days after the date of this prospectus. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

J.P. Morgan and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. UBS Investment Bank and Piper Sandler are also acting as joint book-running managers, and Deutsche Bank Securities and Loop Capital Market are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 (or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or by telephone at 1-888-603-5847).

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed initial public offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc.

Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. provides specialized impact financing solutions for projects of significant social and economic importance to local communities in the United States. As a team, we bring a decades-long track record of helping communities achieve their financial, sustainability and community impact goals. We do so through a unique partnership model, rigorous and disciplined credit underwriting and creative investment structuring built around delivering speed, certainty, and flexibility to our borrowers.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. (“Preston Hollow”), a provider of specialized impact financing solutions for projects of significant social and economic importance to local communities, today announced that it has launched an initial public …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Comcast Business Mobile Launches to Small Businesses Nationwide
Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Opportunity Financial (“OppFi”) and FG New America Acquisition Corp. Complete Business ...
Titel
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste