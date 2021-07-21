checkAd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces Anti-Viral Patent Granted in China for RECCE Anti-Infectives

SYDNEY, Australia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, FSE:R9Q), the Company developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives, is pleased to announce the Chinese Patent Office has granted Patent Family 3 Anti-Virus Agent and Method for Treatment Of Viral Infections,” furthering marketing and manufacturing monopolies to February 2037.

“Recce’s intellectual property portfolio continues to grow in-line with our business strategy and the unprecedented global infectious disease crisis before us,” said Chief Executive Officer, James Graham. “With this new patent granted in one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in the world, our market-monopolies reinforce the unique opportunities among a significant range of both bacterial and viral pathogens.”

The granted claims relate to RECCE 327 (R327) and anti-viral formulation RECCE 529 (R529), most notably:

  • Composition/method of manufacture of RECCE anti-infectives
  • Use of R327 or R529 for the treatment of viruses having a lipid envelope or coat, examples being SARS-CoV-2 and Corona viruses, Influenza viruses, HIV, Hepatitis, Ross River and Herpes viruses
  • Administration of R327 or R529 by oral, injection, inhalation and transdermal dose applications

China is considered to be one of the largest and most influential pharmaceutical markets in the world representing a value of approximately USD $86.78 billion1 placing third, behind Japan at second and United States at number one.

This is the third Patent in Family 3 to be granted to the Company following its recent patent grant in Europe and Japan, with applications among other major pharmaceutical markets around the world in their advanced stages of independent patent reviews.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is pioneering the development and commercialisation of New Classes of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline is unique and comprised of broad-spectrum synthetic polymer antibiotics RECCE 327, RECCE 435, and RECCE 529 for viral infections with unique mechanisms of action against hyper-mutation on bacteria and viruses, respectively.

Patented lead candidate RECCE 327 as an intravenous therapy, is being developed for treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections including sepsis due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms. Recce’s new antibiotic compound, RECCE 435, has been formulated for oral use.

The FDA has awarded RECCE 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, ready to support first-in-human clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of RECCE technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

1 https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/countries-with-the-biggest-global- ...





