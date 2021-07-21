checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 AG plans delisting, delisting purchase offer by ZEAL Network SE agreed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.07.2021, 14:15  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Delisting
LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 AG plans delisting, delisting purchase offer by ZEAL Network SE agreed

21-Jul-2021 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lotto24 AG plans delisting, delisting purchase offer by ZEAL Network SE agreed

(Hamburg, 21 July 2021) Lotto24 AG plans to withdraw from the stock exchange (delisting). For this purpose, Lotto24 AG has concluded a delisting agreement today with ZEAL Network SE which holds approximately 93% of the Lotto24 shares. In this agreement, ZEAL Network SE has undertaken to make an offer to the shareholders of Lotto24 AG to acquire their shares against a cash consideration equivalent to at least the volume-weighted average share price of the last six months as required by law for a delisting purchase offer. According to ZEAL Network SE's calculation, this price is currently estimated at EUR 381,79 per Lotto24 share. The final price will be determined by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and may deviate from the estimated amount. As a delisting purchase offer, the offer will not be subject to any closing conditions.

Lotto24 AG has undertaken to file an application for the revocation of the listing of the Lotto24 shares for trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the acceptance period for the delisting purchase offer and, subject to an examination of the published delisting purchase offer document and the appropriateness of the offer price, to support the delisting purchase offer within the scope of and in compliance with its statutory obligations.

The management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will decide on the application for revocation of the shares' listing. The Management Board expects that the revocation pursuant to the provisions of the stock exchange regulations of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will take effect three trading days after publication of the revocation, which is to be issued immediately following the decision of the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Once the revocation has taken effect, the shares of the company will no longer be listed for trading or be traded on a regulated market of a stock exchange in Germany or in an equivalent international market. Lotto24 AG will not apply for inclusion of the Lotto24 shares in the regulated unofficial market (Freiverkehr) nor will it provide approval for such trading.

Contact:
LOTTO24 AG
Vanina Hoffmann
Senior Manager Investor & Public Relations
Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de

21-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: LOTTO24 AG
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 0
Fax: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 70
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de
ISIN: DE000LTT2470
WKN: LTT247
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1220687

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1220687  21-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220687&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetLotto24 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 AG plans delisting, delisting purchase offer by ZEAL Network SE agreed DGAP-Ad-hoc: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Delisting LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 AG plans delisting, delisting purchase offer by ZEAL Network SE agreed 21-Jul-2021 / 14:15 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE hebt nach erneut gestiegenen Auftragseingängen die Prognose für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA im 2. Quartal 2021 voraussichtlich deutlich über Vorjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF legt vorläufiges Ergebnis für das erste Halbjahr 2021 vor und aktualisiert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re erzielt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA in Q2/2021 expected to be significantly above previous year's level
EQS-Adhoc: ALSO net profit: 65 million euros (+45.1%)
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Consolidated operating revenue of ca. EUR 498 million and consolidated EBT of ca. EUR 78 ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:15 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 AG plant Delisting, Delisting-Erwerbsangebot durch ZEAL Network SE vereinbart (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
14:15 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 AG plant Delisting, Delisting-Erwerbsangebot durch ZEAL Network SE vereinbart
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
14:15 UhrÜbernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Lotto24 AG; Bieter: ZEAL Network SE
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
14:15 UhrDGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Lotto24 AG; Bieter: ZEAL Network SE
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
24.06.21LOTTO24 AG: Achter Millionär bei LOTTO24 in knapp drei Monaten - 42-jähriger Bremer gewinnt 4,1 Millionen Euro
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten