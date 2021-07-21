Medicare Issues Local Coverage Determination for Biocept’s Target Selector Breast Cancer Assay to Detect the HER2 Biomarker from Circulating Tumor Cells
Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays and services, has received a positive final Local Coverage Determination (LCD) that expands Medicare coverage for use of its Target Selector assay to identify the HER2 biomarker from circulating tumor cells (CTCs). This coverage determination from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Molecular Diagnostics Program (MolDx) was effective July 4, 2021.
About 20% of breast cancers are HER2-positive, with metastatic cancers more likely to be HER2-positive and approximately 20% of HER2-positive patients experiencing recurrence each year. Given the efficacy of various anti-HER2 therapies, testing for HER2 is one of the most important sources of information used by oncologists in making treatment decisions for patients with breast cancer. As a result, guidelines for breast cancer recommend that all patients with new primary or newly metastatic breast cancer be tested for HER2. Traditionally, testing has been performed using tissue. However, adequate tissue from the original biopsy may not be available, and additional invasive biopsy procedures are often impractical and associated with complications.
“Target Selector is a highly sensitive assay for identifying HER2 status that is less invasive, more time-efficient and more cost-effective than tissue biopsy,” said Michael Dugan, M.D., Biocept’s Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director. “Metastatic tumors often show genetic changes that are associated with disease progression and frequently have features of HER2 gene amplification that are not present in the primary tumor. Target Selector’s ability to both detect and characterize the tumor cells provides critical information to help identify patients who may benefit from advanced targeted therapies, with the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes.”
The MolDx program was developed by CMS to identify and establish coverage and reimbursement for molecular diagnostic tests. To receive a favorable MolDx coverage determination, assays must demonstrate clinical utility, fulfill the CMS reasonable and necessary criteria, and meet analytical and clinical validity standards. The LCD, which includes other cancer biomarkers in addition to HER2, is posted on the CMS website and can be accessed here.
