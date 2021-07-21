FTS International, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 after the market closes. FTS International will hold a conference call that will also be webcast on its website on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Presenting the Company’s results will be Michael Doss, Chief Executive Officer, who will then be joined by Buddy Petersen, Chief Operating Officer and Lance Turner, Chief Financial Officer, for Q&A.