Altera Infrastructure Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure L.P. (NYSE: “ALIN PRA”, “ALIN PRB” and “ALIN PRE”) plans to release its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2021 before market opening on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

All holders of Altera Infrastructure securities and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by telephone or joining the webcast:

Date Time (ET) Conference
Code 		 
July 29, 2021 09:00 a.m. 9502728
  
       
Telephone numbers    
       
Norway +47 800 14953    
United Kingdom +44 800 279 7209    
United States, Brooklyn +1 646-828-8193    
United States/Canada  +1 888-394-8218    

Webcast
The webcast, which will be available on Altera Infrastructure’s website at alterainfra.com at the time noted above, will remain on the website for a period of one year.

Accompanying Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation will also be available at alterainfra.com in advance of the conference call start time.

About Altera Infrastructure

Altera Infrastructure is a leading global energy infrastructure services partnership primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada.

Altera Infrastructure has consolidated assets of approximately $4.3 billion, comprised of 47 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including one new build), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Altera Infrastructure’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts. Affiliates of global asset manager Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN) own 100 percent of Altera Infrastructure’s general partner.

Altera Infrastructure’s preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “ALIN PRA”, “ALIN PRB” and “ALIN PRE”, respectively.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact:

Jan Rune Steinsland, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 97052533
E-mail: investor.relations@alterainfra.com
Website: www.alterainfra.com





