Plus Products Announces Return of Limited-Edition Hash-Based Gummies

The Company’s orange blossom-flavored PLUS Hash Gummies are infused with cold water hash extracted from MAC (aka Miracle Alien Cookies) flower, a hybrid strain known for its relaxing and uplifting effects. Each gummy contains 10mg of THC and is flavored with all-natural essence from Seville and Valencia oranges and orange blossom to complement MAC’s smooth citrus and floral accents. “We were ecstatic to find that our customers loved our PLUS Hash Gummies,” said Jake Heimark, co-founder and CEO of PLUS. “We formulated these gummies to bring consumers as close to the plant as possible, and with Biscotti Brand’s premium hash as a base, we think we were able to do just that.”

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced that it is releasing a second batch of its limited edition PLUS Hash Gummies, made in concert with Biscotti Brands (“Biscotti”), a premium hash brand, following substantial consumer and retailer demand for the initial product release.

“At PLUS, we believe that a premium product is driven by the quality of cannabis, which is why we procured single-strain, solventless, ice water hash for this exclusive, limited edition edible,” stated Ari Mackler, Chief Product Officer at PLUS. “Biscotti’s proprietary ‘low and slow’ extraction process delicately separates the trichomes from the trim through a solventless practice that preserves the powerful, potent properties of the cannabis plant. The result is an entourage effect that we believe delivers the ultimate edible experience.”

Availability

The PLUS Hash gummies will be available at select licensed dispensaries in California for a limited time, including: Airfield Supply Co, Nice Guys Delivery, Eaze, Cookies, Modesto Cannabis Collective, Treehouse, March and Ash, Weden, The Grove, Libra, Erba, Emjay, King’s Crew, and Jungle Boys. The products will also be available for purchase at shop.plusproductsthc.com.

About PLUS

PLUS is a cannabis and hemp branded products company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Biscotti

Biscotti’s proprietary hash manufacturing processes are currently licensed by large-scale manufacturers in California along with two other States. Biscotti merges tradition and technology to create solventless hash using the centuries-old method of ice and water, ensuring their products stay true to their heritage. Biscotti’s quality standards are rooted in Italian craftsmanship, resulting in a pure and potent hash that consistently delivers the full entourage effect paired with a premium cannabis experience.