DSM Net Asset Value(s)
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 20 July 2021
|£44.55m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 20 July 2021
|£44.55m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|51,584,341
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 20 July 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|86.36p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|86.30p
|Ordinary share price
|75.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(12.58%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 20/07/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
