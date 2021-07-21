checkAd

Bright Health Group to Report Q2 Financial Results

Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG or the “Company”), a leading value-based integrated healthcare company, will report its second quarter financial results before the financial markets open on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the Company’s live conference call, please dial (844) 200-6205 and reference participant code 764453. A live webcast will be available online at investors.brighthealthgroup.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations website shortly after the call.

ABOUT BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP

Bright Health Group is built upon the belief that by aligning the best local resources in healthcare delivery with the financing of care, we can drive a superior consumer experience, optimize clinical outcomes, reduce systemic waste, and lower costs. We are a healthcare company that is building a national, Integrated System of Care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. Our differentiated approach is: Built on alignment, focused on the consumer, and powered by technology. We have two market facing businesses: NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Through NeueHealth we deliver high-quality virtual and in-person clinical care to nearly 210,000 unique patients through our 78 owned and/or affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. Through Bright HealthCare we offer Medicare and Commercial health plan products to approximately 623,000 consumers in 14 states and 99 markets. We are making healthcare right. Together. For more information, visit www.brighthealthgroup.com.

Wertpapier


