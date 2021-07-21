checkAd

ASML Guidance Upgrade Shows Long-Term Earnings Power, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
21.07.2021, 14:20  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – ASML's guidance upgrade, as well as record bookings and backlog, show the company has long-term earnings power, analysts said. Shares were up 3% after Q2 beat expectations and Q3 outlook is higher than consensus estimatedAnother key …

  • (PLX AI) – ASML's guidance upgrade, as well as record bookings and backlog, show the company has long-term earnings power, analysts said.
  • Shares were up 3% after Q2 beat expectations and Q3 outlook is higher than consensus estimated
  • Another key positive was ASML now planning higher EUV capacity for 2023, analysts said
  • ASML reported that 80% of its 2022 target of manufacturing 55 tools was already booked and is now planning for 2023 EUV production capacity of over 60 EUV tools
  • The bottom line is a positive earnings report, with strong demand driving record bookings and backlog, Wells Fargo said
ASML Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ASML Guidance Upgrade Shows Long-Term Earnings Power, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – ASML's guidance upgrade, as well as record bookings and backlog, show the company has long-term earnings power, analysts said. Shares were up 3% after Q2 beat expectations and Q3 outlook is higher than consensus estimatedAnother key …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SAP Falls 3% Despite Earnings Beat as Tiny Guidance Upgrade Disappoints
Vallourec Raises EBITDA Outlook to EUR 475-525 Million from EUR 350-400 Million
Rheinmetall Gets Contract with EUR 178 Million Potential from Bundeswehr
EDP Sells Portugal Tariff Deficit for EUR 503 Million
Software AG Q2 Revenue, EBIT Better Than Consensus; Outlook Unchanged
Munich Re Rises as Bank of America Says Buy at Attractive Entry Point
EDPR Buys 544 MW Wind & Solar Portfolio in UK for GBP 71 Million
Novartis Muted Reaction Expected as Earnings Beat Tempered by Unchanged Guidance
LPKF Laser Q2 Revenue, EBIT Drop vs Last Year; Sees No Change of Major LIDE Orders
Saab Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Organic Growth Outlook Raised
Titel
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Swedbank Jumps 3% as Earnings Boosted by Strong Fees, Lower Costs
PREVIEW: Husqvarna Seen Delivering Another Good Quarter, but Will It Be Enough to Refuel Shares?
Daimler Q2 Adjusted EBIT Much Better Than Expected
Bufab Names Staffan Pehrson New CEO
Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short
Jenoptik Sells EUR 7 Million-Revenue Business to Marposs
Ericsson Shares Fall 3% as Company Takes SEK 2 Billion Sales Hit in China
NKT Outlook Now Seen in Upper End of Range; Restarts Photonics Review
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:01 UhrAktien Europa: Kurserholung geht weiter - Berichtssaison gibt Rückenwind
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10:54 UhrROUNDUP: Chipindustrie-Ausrüster ASML erhöht erneut Prognose - Aktienrückkauf
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:34 UhrGOLDMAN SACHS stuft ASML auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
08:06 UhrNetflix schwächelt, ASML mit starken Zahlen und Julius Bär mit Rekordgewinn - BÖRSE TO GO
NTG24 | Kommentare
07:35 UhrWDH: Chipindustrie-Ausrüsters ASML erhöht erneut Prognose - Aktienrückkauf
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrASML Q2 Net Income EUR 1,038 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,018 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
19.07.21UBS stuft ASML auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
17.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 28/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
16.07.21Vergiss Nvidia! 2 Tech-Aktien, die dein Depot auf eine grundsolide Basis stellen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
15.07.21LYNX: ASML Holding: Keine Aktie ist eine Einbahnstraße, aber …
LYNX Analysen | Analysen