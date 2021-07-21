ASML Guidance Upgrade Shows Long-Term Earnings Power, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 21.07.2021, 14:20 | 25 | 0 | 0 21.07.2021, 14:20 | (PLX AI) – ASML's guidance upgrade, as well as record bookings and backlog, show the company has long-term earnings power, analysts said. Shares were up 3% after Q2 beat expectations and Q3 outlook is higher than consensus estimatedAnother key … (PLX AI) – ASML's guidance upgrade, as well as record bookings and backlog, show the company has long-term earnings power, analysts said. Shares were up 3% after Q2 beat expectations and Q3 outlook is higher than consensus estimatedAnother key … (PLX AI) – ASML's guidance upgrade, as well as record bookings and backlog, show the company has long-term earnings power, analysts said.

Shares were up 3% after Q2 beat expectations and Q3 outlook is higher than consensus estimated

Another key positive was ASML now planning higher EUV capacity for 2023, analysts said

ASML reported that 80% of its 2022 target of manufacturing 55 tools was already booked and is now planning for 2023 EUV production capacity of over 60 EUV tools

The bottom line is a positive earnings report, with strong demand driving record bookings and backlog, Wells Fargo said



