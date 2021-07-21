Blucora to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a provider of data and technology-driven tax software and wealth management solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness, will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results prior to market open on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.



A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET during which the Company will discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and may be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com.