NHS Surgeon First in Europe to Implant TELA Bio's OviTex LPR Reinforced Tissue Matrix

Mr. Paul Wilson, Consultant General Surgeon at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, successfully performed Europe's first minimally invasive hernia repair with OviTex LPR. This critical milestone marks the first phase of a comprehensive commercial launch of OviTex LPR across Europe, which is expected to commence in Q4 of 2021.

MALVERN, Pa., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, announced today the first use of its OviTex LPR Reinforced Tissue Matrix in Europe.

"For years, I've had to adapt my surgical approach to compensate for the intraoperative limitations of first-gen biologic implants," said Mr. Wilson. "OviTex LPR provides superior handling with little memory, making it very easy to place in the peritoneal cavity, allowing me to offer the benefits of a minimally invasive hernia repair to more patients."

Purposefully designed to help facilitate the transition of complex open hernia procedures to laparoscopic or robotic approaches, OviTex LPR provides surgeons with a trocar-compatible reinforced biologic available in a variety of sizes.

"With the addition of LPR to the OviTex portfolio, we believe we are well positioned to address the increasing demand across the EU for both minimally invasive surgeries and more natural hernia repair solutions," said Anne-Marie Burrell, Director Clinical and Market Development at TELA Bio. "I would like to personally thank Mr. Paul Wilson for trusting TELA Bio's OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix to care for your patients."

To request more information on the availability of OviTex LPR contact Anne-Marie Burrell via email at aburrell@telabio.com. Visit v.telabio.com/gonatural to learn about the clinical advantages of a More Natural Hernia Repair with OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix..

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The Company is committed to providing patients with advanced, economically effective biologic material repair solutions to minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials and improve clinical outcomes. TELA Bio's OviTex and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products are purposefully designed to address the shortcomings of existing reinforcement materials in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.