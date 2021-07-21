checkAd

NHS Surgeon First in Europe to Implant TELA Bio's OviTex LPR Reinforced Tissue Matrix

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 14:28  |  27   |   |   

Mr. Paul Wilson, Consultant General Surgeon, successfully completes complex hernia repair with minimally invasive approach

MALVERN, Pa., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, announced today the first use of its OviTex LPR Reinforced Tissue Matrix in Europe.

Mr. Paul Wilson, Consultant General Surgeon at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, successfully performed Europe's first minimally invasive hernia repair with OviTex LPR. This critical milestone marks the first phase of a comprehensive commercial launch of OviTex LPR across Europe, which is expected to commence in Q4 of 2021.

"For years, I've had to adapt my surgical approach to compensate for the intraoperative limitations of first-gen biologic implants," said Mr. Wilson. "OviTex LPR provides superior handling with little memory, making it very easy to place in the peritoneal cavity, allowing me to offer the benefits of a minimally invasive hernia repair to more patients."

Purposefully designed to help facilitate the transition of complex open hernia procedures to laparoscopic or robotic approaches, OviTex LPR provides surgeons with a trocar-compatible reinforced biologic available in a variety of sizes.

"With the addition of LPR to the OviTex portfolio, we believe we are well positioned to address the increasing demand across the EU for both minimally invasive surgeries and more natural hernia repair solutions," said Anne-Marie Burrell, Director Clinical and Market Development at TELA Bio. "I would like to personally thank Mr. Paul Wilson for trusting TELA Bio's OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix to care for your patients."

To request more information on the availability of OviTex LPR contact Anne-Marie Burrell via email at aburrell@telabio.com. Visit v.telabio.com/gonatural to learn about the clinical advantages of a More Natural Hernia Repair with OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix..

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The Company is committed to providing patients with advanced, economically effective biologic material repair solutions to minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials and improve clinical outcomes. TELA Bio's OviTex and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products are purposefully designed to address the shortcomings of existing reinforcement materials in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NHS Surgeon First in Europe to Implant TELA Bio's OviTex LPR Reinforced Tissue Matrix Mr. Paul Wilson, Consultant General Surgeon, successfully completes complex hernia repair with minimally invasive approachMALVERN, Pa., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment ...
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
Perseus Mining Limited: June 2021 Quarter Report
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board