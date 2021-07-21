New Jones Soda Augmented Reality Labels Showcase Extreme Athletes & Artists in Action

Building on Jones Soda’s long-time association with action sports and creators of all kinds, the initial AR labels spotlight influencers ranging from a gravity-defying professional scooter rider with 150,000 Instagram followers to a tattoo artist, jewelry designer and street muralist. The list also includes a BMX rider, beach volleyball player, breakdancer, roller skater, skateboarder, surfer, and a circus performer who says she lives for the adrenaline rush of fire spinning.

SEATTLE, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co . (OTCQB: JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, is bringing its labels to life with a series of augmented reality (“AR”) labels showcasing 15 extreme athletes and edgy artists in action – literally. The AR labels, which span five top-selling soda flavors, are activated with a new Jones Soda app and will appear on 1.5 million bottles hitting store shelves in the U.S. and Canada this month. The Company is also holding a contest to select videos for a planned 2022 series.

Shoppers simply download the Jones Soda app and use their phone camera to scan the image on any bottle carrying a “Reel Label” icon. The scan will trigger a short video bringing the viewer inside the unique world of its creator, whether he or she is painting a mural in time-lapse, dropping into a scooter bowl, or doing a hardflip at the skatepark.

The new AR labels appear on Jones Soda’s Orange and Cream, Cream Soda, Berry Lemonade, Root Beer and Green Apple flavors. Each influencer is featured on 100,000 bottles.

Video submissions for the next AR label cycle, scheduled for March 2022 release, are being accepted now. Contest rules and prizes are posted at https://www.jonessoda.com/reel-labels. Submissions must be posted to the Jones Photo Gallery by September 30, 2021.

“Our labels have been our calling card for over two decades, establishing and reinforcing our brand personality with constantly changing photographs submitted by Jones fans,” said Mark Murray, president and CEO of Jones Soda. “Our new AR labels retain that authenticity and focus on consumer stories while also moving from still images to video to take advantage of newer technology. It’s a way of expanding our fan base and shelf appeal, particularly for ‘Gen Z-ers’ who are avid content creators themselves, while remaining true to our roots as the people’s craft soda.”

