checkAd

Cassava Sciences to Present New Clinical Dataset at 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

- On Monday, July 26th, New Clinical Data for SavaDx to be Shared in
a Poster Presentation -

- On Thursday, July 29th, New Clinical Data for Simufilam to be Featured in a Podium Presentation -

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced it will present two new clinical datasets for its product candidates at the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), which is being held in Denver, Co and virtually on July 26th through July 30th. Cassava Sciences’ investigational product candidates include simufilam, a drug treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, and SavaDx, a biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease with a simple blood test.

On Monday, July 26th, at approximately 10 am ET, scientists for Cassava Sciences will show a poster presentation at AAIC, titled “SavaDx, a Novel Plasma Biomarker to Detect Alzheimer’s Disease, Confirms Mechanism of Action of Simufilam”.

On Thursday, July 29th, at approximately 11 am ET, simufilam will be featured in a live podium presentation at AAIC, including a brief Q&A session. This oral presentation will announce results of an interim analysis on safety and cognition for the first 50 patients with Alzheimer’s disease to complete 9 months of open-label treatment. Scientists for Cassava Sciences will also present biomarker data analyzed from cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) collected from 25 study subjects at baseline and again after completing 6 months of open-label drug treatment, including:

  • Biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease: amyloid beta42, total tau, P-tau181
  • Biomarkers of neurodegeneration: neurogranin, neurofilament light chain (NfL)
  • Biomarkers of neuroinflammation: YKL-40, sTREM2 and HMGB1

“Cassava Sciences’ contributions to AAIC showcase our efforts to develop innovative product candidates for people living with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Remi Barbier, President and CEO. “We are honored AAIC’s scientific committee has invited us to present the latest clinical dataset for simufilam in an oral presentation on Thursday, July 29th.”

AAIC policy requires that all materials submitted to AAIC remain embargoed for public broadcast until their officially scheduled date and time of presentation at AAIC.

Cassava Sciences expects to publicly release all AAIC materials contemporaneously with their scheduled date and time of presentation at AAIC. At those times, materials will be posted on the ‘Investors’ page of the Company’s website: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cassava Sciences to Present New Clinical Dataset at 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference - On Monday, July 26th, New Clinical Data for SavaDx to be Shared ina Poster Presentation - - On Thursday, July 29th, New Clinical Data for Simufilam to be Featured in a Podium Presentation - AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment ...
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
Perseus Mining Limited: June 2021 Quarter Report
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board