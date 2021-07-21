Cassava Sciences to Present New Clinical Dataset at 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

- On Thursday, July 29 th , New Clinical Data for Simufilam to be Featured in a Podium Presentation -

- On Monday, July 26 th , New Clinical Data for SavaDx to be Shared in a Poster Presentation -

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced it will present two new clinical datasets for its product candidates at the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), which is being held in Denver, Co and virtually on July 26th through July 30th. Cassava Sciences’ investigational product candidates include simufilam, a drug treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, and SavaDx, a biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease with a simple blood test.

On Monday, July 26th, at approximately 10 am ET, scientists for Cassava Sciences will show a poster presentation at AAIC, titled “SavaDx, a Novel Plasma Biomarker to Detect Alzheimer’s Disease, Confirms Mechanism of Action of Simufilam”.

On Thursday, July 29th, at approximately 11 am ET, simufilam will be featured in a live podium presentation at AAIC, including a brief Q&A session. This oral presentation will announce results of an interim analysis on safety and cognition for the first 50 patients with Alzheimer’s disease to complete 9 months of open-label treatment. Scientists for Cassava Sciences will also present biomarker data analyzed from cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) collected from 25 study subjects at baseline and again after completing 6 months of open-label drug treatment, including:

Biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease: amyloid beta42, total tau, P-tau181

Biomarkers of neurodegeneration: neurogranin, neurofilament light chain (NfL)

Biomarkers of neuroinflammation: YKL-40, sTREM2 and HMGB1



“Cassava Sciences’ contributions to AAIC showcase our efforts to develop innovative product candidates for people living with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Remi Barbier, President and CEO. “We are honored AAIC’s scientific committee has invited us to present the latest clinical dataset for simufilam in an oral presentation on Thursday, July 29th.”

AAIC policy requires that all materials submitted to AAIC remain embargoed for public broadcast until their officially scheduled date and time of presentation at AAIC.

Cassava Sciences expects to publicly release all AAIC materials contemporaneously with their scheduled date and time of presentation at AAIC. At those times, materials will be posted on the ‘Investors’ page of the Company’s website: https://www.CassavaSciences.com