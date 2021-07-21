Applied UV Continues International Expansion with Airocide(R) Hospital Installation in Thailand

Airocide® technology helps hospitals to remain open to protect patients, visitors and staffMOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that …

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that its Thailand distributor, V Eye Precision Ltd, has installed additional Airocide® units in Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Lat Krabang Hospital, to help create safer and cleaner environments for patients, visitors and staff. Applied UV continues to enhance its distributor relationships throughout Southeast Asia to meet the demand for its air and surface infection control products.

Lat Krabang Hospital had previously installed Airocide® systems to control airborne diseases within the hospital environment which is crowded with patients and staff every day. With the resumption of elective procedures and the ongoing fight against COVID-19, the hospital recently installed additional Airocide® units and today have a total of fifteen Airocide® systems protecting critical areas within the facility.

Ben Thaiaporn Managing Director, V Eye Precision Ltd, commented, "We are very proud to be Thailand's Airocide dealer for these last 6 years. The installation of the Airocide GCS series units at Lat Krabang Hospital demonstrates the commitment of Thailand's medical community to seek out and provide the best in air purification and sanitizing technology by which to protect their employees and patients."

"The hospital environment poses a threat to the health and safety of patients as it is regarded as a source and reservoir of infection. Health-care associated infections ("HAIs") continue to have an outsized negative impact on public health," said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "Installing Airocide systems in communal spaces, such as in patient and waiting rooms, corridors and break areas to interrupt the transmission of airborne infectious agents and destroy those microbes in a matter of seconds can assist any healthcare institution in its control and elimination of hazardous microorganisms."