checkAd

Black Bird Biotech to Seek EPA Approval of MiteXstream(TM) Ready-to-Use Formulation

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it will seek EPA approval of the Ready-to-Use formulation of MiteXstreamTM, as a …

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it will seek EPA approval of the Ready-to-Use formulation of MiteXstreamTM, as a necessary first step to its capitalizing on the lucrative home gardening market.

"We see MiteXstreamTM as the perfect solution for home gardeners who battle a wide array of pests, molds and mildews, including powdery mildew, on their house plants or in their flower and vegetable gardens, and we are excited that we will be able to deliver a point-and-spray, ready-to-use MiteXstreamTM formulation through local nurseries and home improvement centers," said Fabian Deneault, President of BBBT. "We expect to file the application with the EPA during August, with EPA certification expected in the second half of the second quarter of 2022."

For news and updates, shareholders, prospective investors and prospective business partners are encouraged to follow @BBBT_Corporate on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/BBBT_Corporate ). Also visit BBBT's corporate website, https://blackbirdbiotech.com , for additional information about the company.

Foto: Accesswire

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and other agricultural crops) and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Jon Olson, CEO
702-217-9518
Milestone Management Services, LLC
Jon@milestonemanagementservicesllc.com
https://www.blackbirdbiotech.com

SOURCE: Black Bird Biotech, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656426/Black-Bird-Biotech-to-Seek-EPA-Appro ...

Black Bird Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Black Bird Biotech to Seek EPA Approval of MiteXstream(TM) Ready-to-Use Formulation FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it will seek EPA approval of the Ready-to-Use formulation of MiteXstreamTM, as a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Paragon Technologies News Release
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill ...
Google Cloud to Become Symphony's Primary Cloud Provider
RE Royalties Provides Corporate Update and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
NuRAN Wireless Announces Engagement of IR Marketing Services Provider
Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Black Tusk Resources Inc. To Explore South Rim Gold Project, Central British Columbia
Lincoln Gold Closes Private Placement
Classworx Will Promote Your Live Zoom Yoga Class Schedule When You Host Your Classes on ClassWorx
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21Black Bird Biotech Announces MiteXstream Summer Field Testing on Mite-Plagued Vegetable Crops in Israel by International Agri-Chem Company
Accesswire | Analysen
17.07.21Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, 2021, 10-11 AM ET
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (BBBT) Announces Application to Uplist To OTCQB Venture Market
Accesswire | Analysen