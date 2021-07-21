American Battery Metals Corporation Names Doug Hamilton as New Head of Policy

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company" or "ABTC"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company with extensive mineral …

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company" or "ABTC"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), today announced that Doug Hamilton, most recently head of Business Development at the Company, will be taking on the new role of Head of Policy.

As part of this new position, Hamilton will lead the ABTC policy team and direct the company's domestic policy initiatives, including state and federal regulatory legislation and government grant and loan programs. He will additionally oversee public policy collaboration with industry partners and organizations. Hamilton brings substantial company and partnership knowledge to the role, having first joined ABTC in January 2021 where he was integral in the creation, coordination and implementation of partnership strategies as well as spearheaded the organization's sales strategy.

"With the growing demand for battery materials management in the United States, it is imperative that American Battery Technology Company takes an active role in supporting our industry to ensure environmentally sound policies and practices are front and center," said American Battery Technology Company CEO Doug Cole. "I am pleased to name Doug Hamilton as our new Head of Policy for American Battery Technology Company. With his experience in renewable energy, I am very excited about the work that he and his team will do for our industry and our company."

Hamilton brings a passion for sustainable technology, showcased through his 11 years of experience within the sales and business development sector of the renewable energy industry. Prior to these roles, he served as a professional educator for 13 years, both abroad and in the United States. His extensive experience as a teacher will only continue to cultivate and expand ABTC's dedication and commitment to learning and finding new and innovative solutions.

"ABTC's solutions are central to the future of the critical materials industry, as well as the future of our country's energy resources as a whole," said Hamilton. "I am looking forward to leading our policy team and working with our partners to help secure a sustainable domestic supply chain in order to meet the growing demand for lithium batteries."